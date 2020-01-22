MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa --(BUSINESS WIRE)--22.01.2020--
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER
JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWs
and REgulations.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION,
INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. NEITHER THIS
ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE
RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER IN ANY
JURISDICTION.
Naspers Limited (JSE: NPN; LSE: NPSN) ("Naspers") has sold 22 million N
ordinary shares (the "Prosus N Ordinary Shares") in Prosus N.V. ("Prosus"),
corresponding to c. 1.4% of the issued Prosus N Ordinary Shares, at a price per
Prosus N Ordinary Share of EUR67.50, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately
EUR1.5 billion for Naspers. The sale was effected through an accelerated
bookbuild offering to institutional investors (the "Placing"). Following the
Placing, Naspers holds c. 72.5% of the issued Prosus ordinary shares.
Settlement of the Placing is expected to occur on 24 January 2020 (i.e., on a
T+2 basis) on Euronext Amsterdam.
As part of the Placing and in line with market practice for placements of this
nature, Naspers has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period with respect to its
remaining interest in the Prosus N Ordinary Shares, subject to customary
exceptions and an ability to waive by the Joint Global Coordinators.
None of the proceeds raised from the Placing will be received by Prosus, and
all of the proceeds received by Naspers, net of expenses and costs, will be
repatriated to South Africa as required by the South African Reserve Bank.
Naspers intends to use these net proceeds over time to return capital to
Naspers shareholders in the form of a share repurchase programme.
Cape Town, South Africa
22 January 2020
JSE sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Goldman Sachs International
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Legal advisers to Naspers
Allen & Overy LLP (as to Dutch, English and U.S. law)
Webber Wentzel (as to South African law)
Legal adviser to the Joint Global Coordinators
Linklaters LLP (as to Dutch, English and U.S. law)
IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE
This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States of America ("United States" or "U.S.")
(including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and
the District of Columbia), or to U.S. persons as defined in Regulation S under
the Securities Act (as defined below), or into Canada, Australia or Japan or
any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The
distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain
jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other
information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe
any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may
constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered
under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and
may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly, in or into the United States
or to U.S. persons as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act except
pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any offer or sale of the
securities referred to herein in the United States will be made only to persons
who are both 'qualified institutional buyers' as defined in Rule 144A under the
Securities Act and 'qualified purchasers' as defined in the U.S. Investment
Company Act of 1940, as amended. Neither this document nor the information
contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell, or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. There will be
no public offer of any securities in the United States or in any other
jurisdiction.
In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area (each a "Member
State"), no Prosus N Ordinary Shares have been offered or will be offered
pursuant to the Placing to the public in that Member State, except that offers
of Prosus N Ordinary Shares may be made to the public in that Member State at
any time under the following exemptions under the Prospectus Regulation: (a) to
any legal entity which is a "qualified investor" as defined under the
Prospectus Regulation (a "Qualified Investor"); (b) to fewer than 150 natural
or legal persons (other than Qualified Investors); or (c) in any other
circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation,
provided that no such offer of Prosus N Ordinary Shares shall require Naspers,
Prosus or any Joint Global Coordinator to publish a prospectus pursuant to
Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to
Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of this provision,
the expression an "offer to the public" in relation to any Prosus N Ordinary
Shares in any Member State means the communication in any form and by any means
of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and any Prosus N Ordinary
Shares to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or
subscribe for any Prosus N Ordinary Shares, and the expression "Prospectus
Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
In the United Kingdom, this announcement is being distributed exclusively to,
and is directed exclusively at Qualified Investors who are also: (i) persons
having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling
within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5) of the
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as
amended (the "Order"); or (ii) persons who are high net worth bodies corporate,
unincorporated associations and partnerships and the trustees of high value
trusts, as described in Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order; or (iii) persons
to whom it may otherwise be lawful to distribute it.
In South Africa, the Placing will only be made by way of separate private
placements to: (i) selected persons falling within one of the specified
categories listed in Section 96(1)(a) of the South African Companies Act, 71 of
2008, as amended (the "South African Companies Act"); and (ii) selected
persons, acting as principal, acquiring Prosus N Ordinary Shares for a total
acquisition cost of R1,000,000 or more, as contemplated in Section 96(1)(b) of
the South African Companies ("South African Qualifying Investors"). This
announcement is only being made available to such South African Qualifying
Investors. Accordingly: (i) the Placing is not an offer to the public as
contemplated in the South African Companies Act; (ii) this announcement does
not, nor does it intend to, constitute a "registered prospectus" or
"advertisement", as contemplated by the South African Companies Act; and (iii)
no prospectus has been filed with the South African Companies and Intellectual
Property Commission ("CIPC") in respect of the Placing. As a result, this
announcement does not comply with the substance and form requirements for a
prospectus set out in the South African Companies Act and the South African
Companies Regulations of 2011, and has not been approved by, and/or registered
with, CIPC. The information contained in this announcement constitutes factual
information as contemplated in Section 1(3)(a) of the South African Financial
Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 37 of 2002, as amended, (the "South
African FAIS Act") and should not be construed as an express or implied
recommendation, guide or proposal that any particular transaction in respect of
the Naspers N Ordinary Shares or the Prosus N Ordinary Shares or in relation to
the business or future investments of Naspers or Prosus is appropriate to the
particular investment objectives, financial situations or needs of a
prospective investor, and nothing in this announcement should be construed as
constituting the canvassing for, or marketing or advertising of, financial
services in South Africa. Neither Naspers nor Prosus is a financial services
provider licensed as such under the South African FAIS Act.
This announcement is not an offer of securities or investments for sale, nor a
solicitation of an offer to buy, securities or investments in any jurisdiction
where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. No action has been taken
that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution
of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is
required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to
inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. No prospectus
under the Prospectus Regulation is required in respect of the Placing and no
prospectus, offering circular or similar document will be prepared.
In connection with the Placing, each of the Joint Global Coordinators and any
of their affiliates acting as an investor for their own account may take up as
a proprietary position any Prosus N Ordinary Shares and in that capacity may
retain, purchase or sell for their own account such Prosus N Ordinary Shares
and other securities of Prosus or related investments in connection with the
Placing or otherwise. In addition, each of the Joint Global Coordinators or
their affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or
contracts for difference) with investors in connection with each of the Joint
Global Coordinators and any of their affiliates may from time to time acquire,
hold or dispose of Prosus N Ordinary Shares. None of the Joint Global
Coordinators or their affiliates intends to disclose the extent of any such
investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or
regulatory obligation to do so.
Each Joint Global Coordinator is acting on behalf of Naspers and no one else in
connection with the Placing. They will not regard any other person as their
client in relation to the Placing and will not be responsible to anyone other
than Naspers for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients
nor for providing advice in relation to the Placing, the contents of this
announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to
herein. None of the Joint Global Coordinators or any of their respective
subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors,
officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or
person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any
representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth,
accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this
announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from this
announcement) or any other information relating to Prosus, its subsidiaries or
associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form,
and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising
from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in
connection therewith. Accordingly, the Joint Global Coordinators disclaim, to
the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether
arising in tort or contract or that they might otherwise be found to have in
respect of this announcement and/or any such statement.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only
and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any
purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or
completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or suggest the
risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an investment in the
Prosus N Ordinary Shares. Any investment decision in connection with the Prosus
N Ordinary Shares must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available
information relating to the Prosus N Ordinary Shares (which has not been
independently verified by the Joint Global Coordinators).
The price of the Prosus N Ordinary Shares and the income from them may go down
as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested on
disposal of the Prosus N Ordinary Shares. Past performance is no guide to
future performance and persons who require advice should consult an independent
financial adviser.
This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified
by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "intends",
"expects", "will", or "may", or, in each case, their negative or other
variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans,
objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking
statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Any
forward-looking statements are subject to risks relating to future events and
assumptions relating to Naspers's or Prosus's business, in particular from
changes in political conditions, economic conditions or evolving business
strategy. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in
this document will be realised. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed
on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results or
otherwise. Each of Naspers, Prosus, the Joint Global Coordinators and their
respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this
announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or
otherwise.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200121006189/en/
Kontakt:
Media
Shamiela Letsoalo, Media Relations Director
+27 78 802 6310
shamiela.letsoalo@naspers.com
Investors
Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations
+1 347-210-4305
eoin.ryan@naspers.com
22.01.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de