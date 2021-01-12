

12.01.2021 / 02:10



- Contributing to early detection of colorectal cancer -

NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701) today announced the development of 'WISE VISION Endoscopy,' an AI diagnosis-support medical device software for colonoscopies, which is being released in Japan today and is expected to soon be available in Europe. This software connects with existing endoscopy equipment as part of using AI to automatically mark potential lesions from images taken during endoscopic procedures.

Graphic 1 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Colorectal cancer is the most common cancer in Japan (*1), and the second most common in Europe (*2). Colorectal cancer originates from precancerous lesions (colorectal neoplastic polyps) and it is possible to suppress the progression to cancer by detecting and removing lesions at the polyp stage during endoscopy procedures. However, polyps need to be found with the eye of an endoscopist, and are often difficult to detect because of their size and shape, causing approximately 24% (*3) to be missed, thereby delaying detection.

NEC has been working with the National Cancer Center Japan since 2016 to contribute to resolving this issue. NEC has now developed software that can automatically mark potential lesions based on the use of AI to learn from endoscopic images of more than 10,000 lesions, as well as learning from the observations of expert physicians (*4). This software was developed by applying NEC's AI technologies, 'NEC the WISE,' and its face recognition technology, which is highly evaluated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (*5) in the United States.

Software features include the following:

1. Compatibility with the endoscopy systems of three leading companies and usability in any examination room

This software can be connected to endoscopes from three leading endoscope manufacturers (*6). By simply connecting an existing endoscope to a monitor and terminal equipped with the software, users can start using it immediately. Moreover, since it is compatible with various endoscopes and easy to prepare, systems can be transferred within different rooms and used efficiently wherever there is an examination.

(Shown in Graphic 1)

2. High visibility and flexible interface

The system marks the lesion candidates with a notification sound and marking. Notification sounds, volume, and marker colors can be customized at any time to the user's preference. The system can be operated intuitively with a high-visibility user interface, allowing users to smoothly proceed with examinations.

Going forward, as a company that creates social value, NEC aims to promote a healthy, and sustainable society, where individuals can thrive from the utilization of advanced IT technologies. (Shown in Graphic 2)

- Olympus EVIS LUCERA ELITE Video System Center CV-290 - FUJIFILM ELUXEO video processor VP-7000 - PENTAX Medical OPTIVISTA EPK-i7010 video processor

Product name: WISE VISION Endoscopy

