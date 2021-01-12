MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
- Contributing to early detection of colorectal cancer -
NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701) today announced the development of 'WISE
VISION Endoscopy,' an AI diagnosis-support medical device software for
colonoscopies, which is being released in Japan today and is expected to soon
be available in Europe. This software connects with existing endoscopy
equipment as part of using AI to automatically mark potential lesions from
images taken during endoscopic procedures.
Graphic 1 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Colorectal cancer is the most common cancer in Japan (*1), and the second most
common in Europe (*2). Colorectal cancer originates from precancerous lesions
(colorectal neoplastic polyps) and it is possible to suppress the progression
to cancer by detecting and removing lesions at the polyp stage during endoscopy
procedures. However, polyps need to be found with the eye of an endoscopist,
and are often difficult to detect because of their size and shape, causing
approximately 24% (*3) to be missed, thereby delaying detection.
NEC has been working with the National Cancer Center Japan since 2016 to
contribute to resolving this issue. NEC has now developed software that can
automatically mark potential lesions based on the use of AI to learn from
endoscopic images of more than 10,000 lesions, as well as learning from the
observations of expert physicians (*4). This software was developed by applying
NEC's AI technologies, 'NEC the WISE,' and its face recognition technology,
which is highly evaluated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology
(*5) in the United States.
Software features include the following:
1. Compatibility with the endoscopy systems of three leading companies and
usability in any examination room
This software can be connected to endoscopes from three leading endoscope
manufacturers (*6). By simply connecting an existing endoscope to a monitor and
terminal equipped with the software, users can start using it immediately.
Moreover, since it is compatible with various endoscopes and easy to prepare,
systems can be transferred within different rooms and used efficiently wherever
there is an examination.
(Shown in Graphic 1)
2. High visibility and flexible interface
The system marks the lesion candidates with a notification sound and marking.
Notification sounds, volume, and marker colors can be customized at any time to
the user's preference. The system can be operated intuitively with a
high-visibility user interface, allowing users to smoothly proceed with
examinations.
Going forward, as a company that creates social value, NEC aims to promote a
healthy, and sustainable society, where individuals can thrive from the
utilization of advanced IT technologies.
(Shown in Graphic 2)
(*1) According to statistics from the National Cancer Research Center Japan
(Japanese text only)
https://ganjoho.jp/reg_stat/statistics/stat/summary.html
(*2) According to United European Gastroenterology
https://ueg.eu/p/78#
(*3) Rex DK, Cutler CS, Lemmel GT, et al. Colonoscopic miss rates of adenomas
determined by back-to-back colonoscopies. Gastroenterology. 1997;112(1):24-28
(*4) Yamada M, Saito Y, Imaoka H, et al. Development of a real-time endoscopic
image diagnosis support system using deep learning technology in colonoscopy.
Sci Rep. 2019;9:14465
(*5) NEC Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Accuracy Testing
https://www.nec.com/en/press/201910/global_20191003_01.html
(*6) Connectivity and operations have been confirmed with the following
endoscopes
- Olympus EVIS LUCERA ELITE Video System Center CV-290
- FUJIFILM ELUXEO video processor VP-7000
- PENTAX Medical OPTIVISTA EPK-i7010 video processor
Product name: WISE VISION Endoscopy
