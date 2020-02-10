MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Arthur D. Little's new study encourages telecoms operators to radically
reconfigure assets to transform their operations and deliver shareholder value
LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.02.2020--
Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published its annual telecoms study, which
highlights the need for greater reconfiguration in the global telecoms
industry. Backed by client conversations, a global survey and interviews
targeting investors, board members and senior executives of telecom operators,
the study has revealed that inorganic growth options are a viable tool for
operators to survive in the challenging telecoms market, with more than 90
percent of respondents agreeing. Over 60 percent of respondents also believe
that the telecoms sector was facing disruption.
Technology and new business models are disintegrating and reconfiguring the
typical telco delivery model, and this is leading to competition from a number
of players along the telco value chain. In many situations, organic options
beyond cost optimization are limited because the market is reaching maturity.
At the same time, telco assets with varying risk and return profiles are
becoming attractive to financial investors because telco assets can be
mutualized under new ownership. If telcos do not succeed in aligning execution
realities with investor expectations, shareholders are more likely to choose
other options. One growing trend involves alternate investors that reconfigure
or unbundle assets to extract better value.
To secure future growth, telcos will need to take advantage of mutualizing
assets and creating focused platforms for growth, transformation and value
creation, which is facilitated by disaggregating the telecom value chain. To do
this, telcos must continue to make balanced investments between organic and
inorganic options:
1. Innovate the core based on local competition
2. Build capabilities to prepare for the future, particularly digital
transformation
3. Secure reasons to be part of sustainable economics or drive in-market
consolidation to reach sustainable economics
4. Accelerate M&A in resulting focus areas beyond the core - i.e., B2C, as
well as ICT, B2B2X and wholesale, to prepare for the future (to compensate
for stagnating or declining core business).
'Telecom companies are lagging behind other industries in shareholder value
creation, while wrestling to define optimal asset structures to prepare
themselves for the future,' said Karim Taga, Managing Partner and Global
Practice Leader TIME at Arthur D. Little. 'Amid substantial competition from
within and outside the industry, as well as sustained investment requirements,
telcos must explore avenues for growth from both organic and inorganic
perspectives in order to effectively embrace the future.'
'Embracing the future,' the newest edition of Arthur D. Little's annual study
on the telecoms industry, is based on more than 100 interviews with senior
industry executives, investors and shareholders. It draws from a review of over
4,300 deals in relevant sectors and analysis of operator strategies across the
globe.
To download the full report, visit: www.adlittle.com/EmbracingTheFuture.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200210005468/en/
Kontakt:
Cate Bonthuys
Catalyst Comms
+44 7746 546773
cate@catalystcomms.co.uk
10.02.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de