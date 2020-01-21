MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
HANGZHOU, China --(BUSINESS WIRE)--21.01.2020--
Alipay and Nielsen have jointly released a new survey on the latest trends in
Chinese outbound tourism and the consumption habits of Chinese travelers for
the third consecutive year. This year's survey also finds that overseas
merchants are actively exploring digital operations via Chinese mobile payments
to increase sales and customer traffic. This is demonstrated by nearly 8 out of
10 (78%) U.K. merchants surveyed saying they are likely to recommend Alipay to
their peers, especially for utilizing digital operations to improve efficiency
and turnover.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005593/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
(Photo: Business Wire)
Surveying 4,837 Chinese travelers and 547 overseas merchants, the report finds
that Chinese tourists' usage of mobile payments while traveling overseas
continues to increase, with Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France,
Thailand, New Zealand, Canada, the U.K., and the U.S. ranked as the 'top 10
countries where Chinese tourists love to use mobile payments in 2019.'
This trend is taking hold, with regions like the U.K. accelerating the
acceptance of Chinese mobile payments. Overseas merchants are also going beyond
payment to explore more digitalized solutions including digital marketing, with
nearly 70% of U.K. merchants surveyed saying they have already utilized
additional services other than payment in Alipay. Nearly 9 out of 10 (88%) U.K.
merchants surveyed who have used additional services on Chinese mobile payment
platforms recognized that these solutions helped market their stores, and 63%
believed they improved the efficiency of store management.
The report provides a new look at the digitalization trends of the overseas
retail sector at a time when online and offline businesses are increasingly
merging, and Chinese tourists are poised to have more influence in this
industry.
Key findings include:
* There is increased outbound tourism by Chinese residents in lower-tier
cities. The gap between residents of second-and-third-tier cities and those
from first-tier cities is quickly narrowing in terms of per capita outbound
destinations, travel expenditure, and future travel budget. On per capita
annual overseas travel expenditure, the difference between residents in
third-tier and first-tier cities significantly dropped from USD 1,724 in
2018 to USD 606 in 2019.
* The transaction volume of Chinese mobile payments continues to increase. On
average, Chinese tourists paid via mobile 3.4 times out of every 10
payments in 2019, up from 3.2 times in 2018.
* European merchants have accelerated the adoption of Chinese mobile payment
solutions. In the U.K., 61% of local merchants surveyed adopted Chinese
mobile payment solutions since 2019, and since then, usage among Chinese
tourists has risen.
* The wider adoption of Chinese mobile payment solutions increases the
willingness of Chinese tourist to spend. According to the survey, 92% of
Chinese tourists traveling to Europe said they are more likely to pay with
mobile phones if more local merchants supported Chinese mobile payment
solutions, and 89% said that they are more likely to shop and spend
locally.
* Mobile payment is more than payment; it also facilitates the digital
operations of overseas merchants. In the U.K., where Chinese mobile
payments are increasingly embraced, 88% of merchants surveyed recognized
that additional services on Chinese payment platforms facilitated the
marketing of their stores, and 63% saw improved efficiency in store
management.
* More overseas merchants may continue to deepen their use of Chinese mobile
payment platforms as they go digital. 66% of merchants surveyed hope to
carry out more digital store operations and further their stores'
promotional and marketing activities by leveraging Chinese mobile payment
platforms.
* Nearly 8 out of 10 (78%) U.K. merchants surveyed said that they are likely
to recommend Alipay to their industry peers, especially utilizing digital
operations to improve efficiency and turnover.
* The improved acceptance of mobile payment solutions has also made it
possible for Chinese tourists to bring less cash, with data showing that
the amount of foreign currency exchanged by Chinese tourists before leaving
for Europe in 2019 fell by 16%.
* In 2019, 100% of Chinese tourists surveyed have Alipay on their mobile
phones while travelling overseas. On average, Chinese tourists surveyed
used Alipay in nearly 4 use cases during their most recent trip overseas.
Please find more findings in the attached infographic. To download the full
report, please click here.
About Nielsen
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics
company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers
and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen
Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and
advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared
understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global
Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with
accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the
complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.
Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help
clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening
next, and how to best act on this knowledge.
An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more
than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com
.
About Alipay
Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world's leading payment
and lifestyle platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay serves over 1.2 billion users
with its local e-wallets partners as of June 2019. Over the years, Alipay has
evolved from a digital wallet to a lifestyle enabler. Users can hail a taxi,
book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with
doctors, or purchase wealth management products directly from within the app.
In addition to online payments, Alipay is expanding to in-store offline
payments both inside and outside of China. Alipay's in-store payment service
covers over 50 markets across the world, and tax reimbursement via Alipay is
supported in 35 markets. Alipay currently supports 27 currencies, and works
with over 250 overseas financial institutions and payment solution providers to
enable cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas, and overseas
customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200120005593/en/
Kontakt:
Media Enquiry
Alipay
Bell Wang
yixing.wl@antfin.com
Nielsen
Lucille Liu
Lucille.liu@nielsen.com
21.01.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de