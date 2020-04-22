MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
The funds will enable the company to move toward clinical trials for
Parkinson's Disease and expand its platform into multiple disease indications
Nitrome Biosciences (Nitrome), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company
developing a platform around a newly identified class of enzymes to target
Parkinson's disease and other age-related disorders, today announced that it
has closed a Series A financing of $38 million co-led by Sofinnova Partners, a
leading European life sciences venture capital firm, and AbbVie Ventures,
AbbVie's corporate strategic venture capital arm, with further participation
from the Dementia Discovery Fund, Mission Bay Capital and Alexandria Venture
Investments. Henrijette Richter, Ph.D., Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners,
Margarita Chavez, Managing Director of AbbVie Ventures and Jonathan Behr,
Ph.D., Partner of the Dementia Discovery Fund, will join Nitrome's Board of
Directors.
The financing is intended to support the advancement of Nitrome's lead program
targeting Parkinson's Disease toward human clinical proof of concept studies
and to explore the application of the company's platform technology in other
age-related disorders.
'This financing will enable Nitrome to advance our mission of impacting the
lives of patients with neurodegenerative and other age-related diseases,'said
Dr. Irene Griswold-Prenner, Ph.D., Founder, CEO and CSO of Nitrome. 'We are
thrilled to have the support of this world-class group of life science
investors led by Sofinnova Partners and AbbVie Ventures, who bring their
invaluable strategic counsel and deep expertise to the Nitrome team.'
'Nitrome's breakthrough science is paving the way for novel, disease-modifying
therapies,' said Sofinnova Partners' Dr. Richter. 'Dr. Griswold-Prenner is a
serial entrepreneur who has extensive experience in drug discovery and
development. Nitrome's team is made up of highly-respected neuroscientists
accomplished in drug discovery. The company is well-positioned to potentially
transform the lives of Parkinson's patients and others who suffer from
age-related diseases.'
Nitrome has been widely recognized, and has won multiple awards including the
prestigious Target Advancement grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for
Parkinson's Research (MJFF). Nitrome was also awarded the 2018 AbbVie Golden
Ticket, and allocated lab space at the San Francisco incubator MBC BioLabs.
Nitrome subsequently won three additional Golden Tickets from MBC BioLabs'
partners.
About Nitrome Biosciences
Nitrome Biosciences is a platform company developing drugs against a newly
identified class of enzymes called Nitrases, initially targeting Parkinson's
disease. The therapies that Nitrome is developing will target these enzymes and
potentially help slow or halt the progression of diseases such as Parkinson's.
While the initial focus is on Parkinson's disease, the company aims to expand
its proprietary platform to include other disease indications. Nitrome has been
widely recognized, and has won multiple awards including the prestigious Target
Advancement grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(MJFF). For more information, please visit our website at
www.nitromebiosciences.com.
About Sofinnova Partners
Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm specialized in
Life Sciences. Based in Paris, France, with offices in London and Milan, the
firm brings together a team of 40 professionals from all over Europe, the U.S.
and Asia. The firm focuses on paradigm-shifting technologies alongside
visionary entrepreneurs. Sofinnova Partners invests across the Life Sciences
value chain as a lead or cornerstone investor, from very early-stage
opportunities to late-stage/public companies. It has backed nearly 500
companies over more than 48 years, creating market leaders around the globe.
Today, Sofinnova Partners has over EUR2 billion under management.
For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com
About AbbVie Ventures
AbbVie Ventures is the corporate venture capital group of AbbVie. We are a
strategic investor, investing exclusively in novel, potentially
transformational science aligned with AbbVie's core R&D interests. We measure
success primarily by the extent to which our investments foster innovation with
potential to transform the lives of patients that AbbVie serves. AbbVie
Ventures enables its portfolio companies with both funding as well as access to
AbbVie's internal network of experts across all phases of drug development,
from drug discovery through commercialization.
For more information, please visit: www.abbvie.com/ventures
About the Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF)
The DDF is a venture capital fund focused on funding the discovery and
development of novel disease-modifying therapies for dementia patients,
including those with Alzheimer's disease. Established in 2015, the fund has
raised 250 million pounds from an influential group of strategic investors
committed to developing urgently needed new treatments that could alter the
course of disease and help combat the growing global burden of dementia.
The fund, the first-of-its-kind to combine government, industry, private sector
and charity backing, is advised by SV Health Investors with investments from
leading pharmaceutical companies (Biogen, Eli Lilly and Co., GSK, Johnson &
Johnson, Otsuka (Astex), Pfizer and Takeda), AARP, Aegon, Bill Gates, British
Patient Capital, NFL Players Association, Quest Diagnostics, UnitedHealth
Group, the UK's Department of Health and Social Care, and the charity
Alzheimer's Research UK. www.theddfund.com
About Mission Bay Capital
Mission Bay Capital is an early-stage venture fund dedicated to helping
entrepreneurial scientist create successful companies. We do this because we
believe that startups are the most efficient engine for positive change. Their
passion and purpose turn ideas into solutions. We help with space and capital.
Our co-working laboratories, MBC BioLabs, provide state-of-the-art facilities
that allow startups to do experiments on their first day.
www.missionbaycapital.com
