- Based on US clinical samples, leading NMR diagnostics company numares
successfully finished validation of a multi-marker serum test of kidney
function
- GFR[NMR] uses a defined model for glomerular filtration rate (GFR) equation
to assess kidney function, comprised of the analysis of several metabolites in
serum together with age and sex.
BOSTON & REGENSBURG, Germany --(BUSINESS WIRE)--15.12.2020--
numares today announced that its novel multi-marker approach for the accurate
assessment of glomerular filtration rate (GFR) shows promising results in a US
based clinical validation study. Using serum, GFR[NMR] evaluates a metabolite
constellation of three metabolites combined with Cystatin C, age and sex.
Compared to existing serum-based GFR methods, this multi-marker algorithm more
accurately reflects gold-standard invasive clearance testing methods. GFR[NMR]
will create an accessible, affordable, and reliable new diagnostic standard for
patients.
The validation was performed in a retrospective study using US-based and
European clinical data. The new test is based on numares' metabolomics
approach: a combination of serum biomarkers, forming a metabolite
constellation, analyzed by advanced nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR)
spectroscopy and evaluated by numares' proprietary AI-driven diagnostic
software. After training the test on US-based clinical data, 461 samples of
international origin were used to validate the metabolite constellation.
'The outcome of this validation study surpasses the performance of the existing
equations that are used to estimate kidney function,' says Dr. Volker Pfahlert,
Chief Executive Officer of numares. 'Our vision was to obtain a glomerular
filtration rate (GFR) value from a simple blood sample that is comparable to
the much more involved and invasive plasma clearance method. We are closer to
the vision, as never before, to help identify and quantify reduced kidney
function in patients with a more accurate, easy-to-access, and affordable
diagnostic standard.'
Fifteen percent of U.S. adults (37 million people) are estimated to have
chronic kidney disease*. Determining kidney function is important in many
different medical conditions, e.g., patients with kidney transplants, late
complications in diabetes management, patients with chronic congestive heart
failure, or in dosing of nephrotoxic drugs.
The GFR[NMR] test will soon be further validated in additional clinical studies
with ~1,500 patient samples comprised of additional clinical conditions and
broader demographics. Based on these results, numares plans to submit the GFR
[NMR] test for FDA Clearance in the first half 2021.
* Source: https://www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/publications-resources/
2019-national-facts.html
About numares
numares AG, based in Regensburg, Germany, is a fast-growing innovative
diagnostics company that applies machine learning to metabolomics data to
develop advanced analytical tests for high-throughput use in clinical
diagnostics. The AXINON^(R) System employs nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR)
spectroscopy to create a 'numaric' spectrum to evaluate metabolic
constellations. Magnetic Group Signaling (MGS^(R)) is a proprietary technology
that enables NMR for highly standardized and rapid throughput testing.
Metabolic tests stand as an important pillar in precision medicine to address
unmet needs in cardiovascular, kidney, liver, and neurological diseases. You
will find more information at https://www.numares.com/
For further information
numares
Christiane Proll
Tel.: +49 941 280 949-14
E-Mail: christiane.proll@numares.com
