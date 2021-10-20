MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
BEIJING --(BUSINESS WIRE)--20.10.2021--
OceanBase, an enterprise-level distributed relational database provider, has
drawn more than 21,300 users and 50 institutional partners to its open-source
program within months of its official launch, with leading internet companies
such as Trip.com, Kuaishou, Meituan and Bilibili joining the community.
Oceanbase, an Ant Group company, announced the latest updates on the new
program at the Database Technology Conference China 2021 (DTCC2021), during
which its partners shared their best practices for deploying or testing its
open-source technologies.
OceanBase's open-source community was officially launched on June 1, 2021, and
since then, developers across the world that have joined the community have
contributed more than 500 code commits and 600 original posts on technical
practices.
Among the over 50 enterprises and organizations exploring further deployment of
OceanBase, Nasdaq-listed one-stop travel service provider Trip.com is
implementing the open-source version of OceanBase in its risk management and
other business systems, and has also begun testing the enterprise version.
"Our database technologies are facing major challenges in several different
areas, including handling the increasing number of database instances, managing
multiple data centers, and deploying across multiple locations, while meeting
requirements to reduce operation and maintenance costs and improve system
uptime," said Chen Yao, a senior database expert at Trip.com. 'OceanBase's
distributed architecture, combined with the team's efficient technical support,
is exactly what we need."
Yang Chuanhui, Chief Technology Officer of OceanBase, said, "Since the launch
of our open-source program, OceanBase has been widely embraced by database
developers, which further demonstrates that our commitment to an open-source
strategy can support the standardization and adoption of distributed databases,
accelerate the development of various products and technologies, and benefit
more enterprises and developers."
OceanBase announced its comprehensive open-source program during the OceanBase
3.0 summit in June. Based on the Mulan Public License Version 2 and the
Open-core model, OceanBase has open-sourced 3 million lines of its core codes.
OceanBase's database technologies have been applied in all major Ant Group
businesses. The enterprise version of OceanBase database also serves numerous
institutions, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China
Construction Bank, Bank of Nanjing, Sinopec, and China Mobile Zhejiang.
About OceanBase
Launched in 2010, OceanBase is an enterprise-level distributed relational
database developed by Ant Group. OceanBase's benefits over alternative
solutions include strong data consistency, high availability, high performance,
low cost, online scalability, and high compatibility with SQL standards and
other mainstream relational databases. Its performance has been proven in
Alipay's large-scale business scenarios and the annual 11.11 Global Shopping
Festival. In May 2020, OceanBase set the world record for online transaction
processing performance, with 707 million transactions per minute in a TPC-C
benchmark test. OceanBase was officially registered as a separate company in
June 2020.
To learn more, please visit: https://www.oceanbase.com/en
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20211019005618/en/
Kontakt:
Media Enquiries
OceanBase
Vick Li Wei
vick.lw@antgroup.com
20.10.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de