Global prize fund of US$3 million to amplify impact of winners in Health, Food,
Energy, Water and Global High Schools categories
With one month to go until the 6^th of May submissions deadline, the Zayed
Sustainability Prize, the UAE's pioneering global award for rewarding impact,
innovation, and inspiration, has today issued a final call to small-to-medium
sized enterprises, non-profit organisations and high schools, around the world,
to submit their entries for the 2022 edition.
Inspired by the sustainable development and humanitarian legacy of the UAE's
founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize is now in its 14^
th submissions cycle after officially opening on 18^th November 2020. The Prize
has since recognised 86 winners whose solutions or school projects have,
directly and indirectly, positively transformed the lives of more than 352
million people, worldwide.
Small-to-medium sized enterprises and non-profit organisations must enter an
existing sustainability solution in one of the Health, Food, Energy, or Water
categories, and demonstrate results across three core criteria: impact,
innovation, and inspiration. The Global High Schools category invites
student-led projects or proposals, based on one or more of the four
sustainability sectors, and provides funding to help develop or enhance their
school or local community.
Commenting on this year's submissions process, H.E Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al
Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of
the Zayed Sustainability Prize said: 'The Zayed Sustainability Prize focuses on
contributing to the vision of the UAE's wise leadership in terms of encouraging
and driving innovation to develop practical solutions that enhance the quality
of life for communities throughout the world. The Prize also announced that the
2022 cycle would be placing notable emphasis on innovation as one of the key
drivers for COVID-19 response and recovery, creating synergies between vital
sustainable solutions and their ability to play a role in empowering
communities, while alleviating the socio-economic implications of the
pandemic.'
'As the world unites around progressive climate action in the run up to COP26,
sustainable solutions are growing in prominence, as they reinforce the
commitment and responsibility of current generations towards the future while
paving the way for greater economic opportunities. For its part, the Prize will
continue to showcase and recognise the sustainable innovations that effectively
tackle climate change action and beyond.'
The Prize's US$3 million annual fund rewards winners US$600,000 in each
category; the Global High Schools category is split into six world region
winners, with each school able to claim up to US$100,000 to start or further
expand their project. The six world regions of the Global High Schools category
are The Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, Europe &
Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific.
Winners will be announced in 2022 during an Awards Ceremony as part of the Abu
Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). More details will be shared in the coming
months.
To apply today, visit www.ZayedSustainabilityPrize.com
About Zayed Sustainability Prize
Established by the UAE leadership, in 2008, to honour the legacy of the
founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed
Sustainability Prize is the UAE's pioneering global award for recognising
sustainability and humanitarian solutions around the world.
The Zayed Sustainability Prize acknowledges and rewards global pioneers and
innovators who are committed to accelerating impactful sustainable solutions.
For over a decade, the Prize has awarded 86 winners. Collectively, they have
directly and indirectly, positively impacted the lives of over 335 million
people around the world. The Zayed Sustainability Prize categories are: Health,
Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools.
For more information, please visit www.ZayedSustainabilityPrize.com or go to
our social media platforms on, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.
