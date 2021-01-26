MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Invasive candidiasis (IC) is characterised as a severe, life-threatening
Candida infection of the bloodstream and/or deep/visceral tissues^1,2
* Despite advances in antifungal therapy, IC is still an area of significant
unmet patient need associated with high mortality, particularly in
immunocompromised and critically ill patients^3
* Rezafungin is a novel, once-weekly echinocandin, currently in Phase 3
clinical trials for both the treatment of invasive candidiasis and
prophylaxis against severe invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing
allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation
* Mundipharma has the exclusive rights to develop and commercialise
rezafungin in all markets outside of the United States and Japan, where
rights are retained by Cidara
26.01.2021
Mundipharma and Cidara Therapeutics today announced that the European
Commission (EC) has now adopted the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee
for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) recommendation to grant Orphan Drug
Designation (ODD) to rezafungin, a novel, once-weekly echinocandin, for the
treatment of invasive candidiasis (IC).^4
The EMA considers ODD status for medicines intended for the treatment,
diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or disorders that affect fewer than
five per 10,000 people in the EU.^5 It is estimated that IC occurs in around
0.84 per 10,000 people in the EU,^6 and mostly affects hospitalised,
immunocompromised or critically ill patients.^2
IC continues to be an area of significant unmet need, especially for critically
ill patients in hospitals and patients with compromised immune systems. Despite
a number of available treatments, mortality rates are as high as 40%.^3 IC is
characterised as a severe, life-threatening systemic Candida infection of the
bloodstream and/or deep/visceral tissues, known as candidaemia and deep-seated
tissue candidiasis.^1
Brian Sheehan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Mundipharma, commented: 'Orphan
drug designation is an important milestone in the development of rezafungin,
which is currently in phase 3 clinical trials. Fungal infections still pose a
major threat to the lives of hospitalised or immunocompromised patients. We are
proud that patients affected with invasive candidiasis may have an additional
treatment option to treat this potentially life-threatening condition.'
The EC decision adopting the COMP opinion follows that of the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA), which has already designated rezafungin as a
Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) with Fast Track status and ODD for
its use in the treatment of IC, including candidaemia.
Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Cidara, added: 'We
are pleased by the decision of the EMA to grant orphan drug designation to
rezafungin, further supporting its potential as the first new antifungal for
the treatment of serious invasive Candida infections in nearly 15 years. We
look forward to continuing to work closely with our colleagues at Mundipharma
to advance rezafungin through late-stage clinical development.'
About Rezafungin
Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin being developed for both the
treatment and prevention of severe fungal infections. Echinocandins are a class
of antifungal drugs that act by inhibiting Α² (1, 3)-D- glucan synthase, a key
enzyme necessary for integrity of the fungal cell wall.^7
In studies to date, rezafungin has demonstrated a unique pharmacokinetic
profile with a prolonged half-life and is also dosed for front-loaded plasma
exposure which, in contrast to all other echinocandins, is intended to allow
for once-weekly IV therapy for inpatient and outpatient use.^8 In Vitro data
demonstrate that rezafungin has potent antifungal activity against
representative strains of Candida spp, Aspergillus spp, and Pneumocystis spp.^
9,10 Data from the Phase 2 STRIVE study showed that rezafungin met all of its
objectives for safety, tolerability and efficacy in the treatment of patients
with candidaemia and/or IC.^11
Rezafungin is currently in Phase 3 development. The ReSTORE trial (NCT03667690)
is an ongoing, global, randomised, double-blind, controlled, pivotal Phase 3
study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of rezafungin compared
to caspofungin for the treatment of candidemia and IC in approximately 184
qualifying patients. The primary efficacy outcome measure for the EMA is Global
Cure at Day 14 while the primary efficacy outcome measure for the FDA is
All-Cause Mortality at Day 30. The ReSPECT trial (NCT04368559) is an ongoing
global, randomised, double-blind, controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial of
rezafungin versus the standard antimicrobial regimen to prevent invasive fungal
disease due to Candida, Aspergillus and Pneumocystis in subjects undergoing
allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation. The trial is expected to enroll
approximately 462 adults with underlying conditions, and receive either
rezafungin or the standard antimicrobial regimen for 90 days, at which time
fungal-free survival will be measured as the primary efficacy outcome.
About Mundipharma
Mundipharma is a global (ex-US) network of independent associated companies
with a presence across Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America and
the Middle East.
As a dynamic, forward-looking organisation we are dedicated to bringing
innovative treatments to patients in the areas of Pain & Supportive Care and
Consumer Healthcare as well as other severe and debilitating disease areas.
Our guiding principles, centred around Integrity and Patient-Centricity, are at
the heart of everything we do. For more information visit www.mundipharma.com
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the
standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The
Company's portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin,
in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of
influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara's proprietary Cloudbreak(R)
antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more
information, please visit www.cidara.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking
statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' describe
future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded
by words such as 'anticipates,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'plan' or 'will'.
Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to,
statements related to rezafungin's efficacy and potential as a once-weekly
treatment and its ability to prevent severe fungal infections and disease. Such
statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could
cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those
projected in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are
identified under the caption 'Risk Factors' in Cidara's most recent Quarterly
Report on Form 10-Q and other filings subsequently made with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press
release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on
management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not
undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future
events or otherwise.
