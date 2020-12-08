MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
P.I. Works joins forces with the O-RAN ALLIANCE to contribute to the
transformation of radio access networks towards open, intelligent, virtualized
and fully interoperable architecture.
P.I. Works, the leading provider of AI driven and automated mobile network
management solutions, announced today that it has joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, a
global, operator-led consortium aimed at driving the evolution of RAN towards
open, intelligent and interoperable networks.
Since its inception two years ago, the O-RAN ALLIANCE has rapidly grown to more
than 230 members, comprising top-tier operators and contributors, including
vendors, start-ups and academic institutions. Open RAN technology (O-RAN),
which serves as the premise of the consortium, is expected to introduce
programmable intelligence into the radio network, to enable AI-based policy
making and optimization for near real-time and non-real-time network
automation. Such architecture will accelerate the introduction of new AI-based
optimization use cases and applications, while enabling forward compatibility
through its modular architecture. According to the Dell'Oro Group, O-RAN
technology is forecasted to account for 10% of the global RAN market by 2025,
indicating a gradual yet steady shift towards the adoption of white box RAN
solutions.
As a vendor-agnostic, customer-centric vendor, P.I. Works understands that
adoption of O-RAN technology will provide operators with a wider selection of
customizable network management solutions, reducing vendor lock-in and driving
CapEx efficiency. The P.I. Works EVO Platform is well equipped to address these
architectural requirements, offering cutting-edge AI- and automation-powered
multi-vendor and multi-technology network management capabilities. Leveraging
the platform, P.I. Works can utilize its standout expertise in network
planning, optimization, performance management and configuration management to
achieve new levels of service assurance.
Dr. Erol HepsaydÄ±r, VP of Business Development & Strategy at P.I. Works, said:
'As a leader in automated mobile network management, P.I. Works is ready to
support mobile operators in their transition towards an O-RAN ecosystem, while
addressing their requirements for uniform network quality. Leveraging
transparent service monitoring and assurance capabilities, operators are able
to achieve a clear and impartial view of the network across different vendors,
technologies and layers, diagnose anomalies, and establish vendor
accountability. P.I. Works' scalable and automated management platform is
globally field proven and can help mobile operators in delivering a seamless
user experience.'
For more information, please contact us at www.piworks.net or send an email to
marketing@piworks.net.
About P.I. Works
Media, P.I. Works, Melih Murat, marketing@piworks.net
