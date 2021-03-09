MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Company expands SARS-CoV-2 assay portfolio with RT-PCR and next generation
sequencing solutions to identify mutations associated with SARS-CoV-2 variants
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) today announced the launch of two Research Use
Only (RUO) solutions, PKamp(TM) VariantDetect(TM) SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay and Next
Generation Sequencing-based NEXTFLEX^(R) Variant-Seq(TM) SARS-CoV-2 Kit. Using
nucleic acid extracted from samples that previously tested positive,
laboratories can use these assays to identify genomic mutations reported in
relation to SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Public health agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have
alerted clinical laboratories and the healthcare community about SARS-CoV-2
viral mutations. Upon detecting a positive case using a first-tier diagnostic
assay, second-tier assays such as the PerkinElmer PKamp VariantDetect and
NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq kits provide further information about mutations in the
sample. The PKamp VariantDetect SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay can detect mutations
associated with B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variants, which are the predominant
variant strains known today. The NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq SARS-CoV-2 WGS workflow
can detect all SARS-CoV-2 genetic changes relative to the strain originally
identified in Wuhan, China.
'While continuing to rely on gold-standard RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 diagnosis,
we must understand emerging variants to effectively limit the spread of the
virus,' said Masoud Toloue, Ph.D., senior vice president, diagnostics,
PerkinElmer. 'The second-tier assays made available today are the outcome of a
product development engine primed to continue producing assays that will help
labs outpace the virus.'
PerkinElmer continues to work on the frontlines of improving COVID-19 testing.
The PerkinElmer^(R) New Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit is the most
sensitive molecular test for COVID-19 on the market, according to comparative
data released by a FDA Reference Panel, and can be used to test symptomatic or
asymptomatic individuals, individually or in pools of up to five samples. The
Company's comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 offerings also include high throughput RNA
extraction, RT-PCR, antigen testing, workflow automation, ELISA,
chemiluminescence, time-resolved fluorescence and lateral flow based serology
testing.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their
most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused
on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the
diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner
with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep
market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 14,000
employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create
healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and
longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately
$3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of
the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE,
or at www.perkinelmer.com.
