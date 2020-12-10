MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Chairman of the Board Louis Camilleri to retire (effective immediately);
André Calantzopoulos elected Executive Chairman of the Board (effective May
2021);
Lucio Noto appointed interim Chairman;
and Jacek Olczak elected Chief Executive Officer (effective May 2021)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.12.2020--
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced a
long-planned leadership succession, which will be completed in May 2021. PMI's
current Chief Executive Officer, André Calantzopoulos, was appointed Executive
Chairman of the Board, to take effect immediately prior to the Annual Meeting
of Shareholders in May 2021. For personal reasons, the current Chairman, Mr.
Louis Camilleri, expressed his desire to retire as of the day of this
announcement. Consequently, Mr. Lucio Noto, PMI's independent Presiding
Director, will serve as interim Chairman until the succession of Mr.
Calantzopoulos in May. PMI's current COO, Jacek Olczak, will succeed Mr.
Calantzopoulos as Chief Executive Officer immediately after the May meeting. It
is anticipated that Mr. Olczak will also be nominated for election to the Board
of Directors at the meeting. Mr. Olczak has served as PMI's Chief Operating
Officer since January 2018 and served as Chief Financial Officer from August
2012 through December 2018.
This planned succession promises a seamless transition and continuity of
leadership. Messrs. Camilleri, Calantzopoulos, and Olczak have worked closely
together since PMI became an independent company. They share a single strategic
vision, and under their combined leadership, PMI has marked significant
achievements, including its business transformation and indisputable leadership
in the smoke-free product category.
Louis Camilleri said: 'I am delighted to hand over the Chairman of the Board
role to André following his decision to relinquish his CEO responsibilities. I
am equally delighted to see Jacek named to the helm of the company as of May
2021. He is a worthy successor to André, given his track record with PMI and
his leadership qualities. Contemplating my 40-year PMI career, it has been an
enormous privilege to serve this wonderful company, its Board, its employees,
and its shareholders. I want to wholeheartedly thank you all for this amazing
journey that has made PMI the leading and most progressive tobacco company in
the world. I am stepping down with the firm belief that the company is in great
hands to accomplish its smoke-free vision.'
Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors, Lucio Noto said: 'The decisions
announced today are the result of a rigorous and well-executed multi-year
succession plan and are a clear demonstration of how well our company is
governed. The Board is assured that under Jacek's and André's leadership and
guidance, PMI will continue to innovate, prosper, and enhance shareholder
value. I know I speak for all of us in expressing my profound gratitude to
Louis for his enormous dedication and his tremendous contributions to our
company throughout his stellar career. The members of the Board will all miss
him dearly.'
André Calantzopoulos said: 'It is an honor to follow in the footsteps of our
Chairman and former CEO, Louis Camilleri. On behalf of the PMI leadership, I
would like to express our profound appreciation for his amazing contributions
to the success of our company and for his leadership, guidance, devotion, and,
above all, humanity. Beyond the unrivaled executive, we will all miss an
outstanding person and a friend.'
Mr. Calantzopoulos continued: 'During my seven years as CEO, we have positioned
PMI for the future and created better, science-based options for those adults
who would otherwise continue to smoke. We have the world's leading product
portfolio in both combustible and smoke-free products, an outstanding
management team, and a high-performing, fast-learning organization across the
world. We are perfectly poised for continued success. I am very pleased to hand
over the CEO responsibility to Jacek. Having worked closely with Jacek for
decades, I know well that his passion for the company and our employees, drive
for results, and deep knowledge of our products, systems, values, and investors
make him the ideal leader to ensure the continued growth of our business and to
deliver shareholder value.
'I want to express my gratitude to our Board, senior executives, employees,
business partners, and shareholders for their support throughout my executive
career. You have been an invaluable source of inspiration and strength, and I
feel honored that I had the opportunity to work alongside all of you.'
Jacek Olczak commented: 'I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead PMI.
Working alongside André on PMI's transformation, we have built the capabilities
to continue delivering the unsmoke vision and beyond. I am committed to
continuing to work with André in his new role and with the entire team at PMI
to deliver on the enormous business opportunity of a smoke-free future, to the
benefit of our consumers, shareholders, and society.'
Mr. Olczak, 55, has enjoyed a long career with Philip Morris. He joined the
company in 1993 and worked in finance and general management positions across
Europe, including as Managing Director of PMI's markets in Poland and Germany
and as President of the European Union Region before his appointment as CFO of
PMI in 2012. He holds a master's degree in economics from the University of
Lodz, Poland.
The Board of Directors has also nominated a new director, Michel Combes,
effective immediately.
Mr. Combes, a French businessman, is president of SoftBank Group International
and oversees several Softbank portfolio companies. He was Chief Financial
Officer and then CEO and a member of the board of directors of Sprint, CEO of
Vodafone Europe, CEO of Alcatel-Lucent, CEO and Chief Operating Officer of
Altice, and Chairman and CEO of SFR Group. Prior, he held several positions
within French ministries, at France Telecom (including Senior Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer), and at TDF (Télédiffusion de France).
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco
industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with
smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to
smoke, society, the company, and its shareholders. PMI is a leading
international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of
cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices
and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the
U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its
consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a
modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification
order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is
building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not
risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through
multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art
facilities, and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its
smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and
nicotine-containing vapor products. As of Sept. 30, 2020, PMI estimates that
approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped
smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 61
markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information,
please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201210006086/en/
Kontakt:
David Fraser / Corey Henry
Philip Morris International
T. +41 79 843 8603 / +1 (202) 679 7296
E. David.Fraser@pmi.com / Corey.Henry@pmi.com
10.12.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de