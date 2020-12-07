MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--07.12.2020--
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today confirmed that IQOS 3, Philip
Morris International's electrically heated tobacco system, is appropriate for
the protection of public health and has authorized it for sale in the United
States. FDA's decision follows an assessment of a premarket tobacco product
application (PMTA) filed with the agency in March 2020.
The IQOS 3 device contains a number of technological advancements, compared to
a previously authorized IQOS device, including longer battery life and quicker
recharge between uses.
In its decision the FDA noted that:
* International survey data reviewed by the agency found no evidence of
increased uptake of IQOS by youth or young adults, while use patterns
available for a previously authorized version of IQOS within the U.S. have
not raised new concerns regarding product use in youth and young adults.
Commenting on the FDA's announcement, André Calantzopoulos, PMI's Chief
Executive Officer, said:
'The agency's decision to authorize IQOS 3 for sale in the U.S. is another
important step forward for the tens of millions of American men and women who
currently smoke. In just five years, approximately 11.7 million people around
the world have stopped smoking and switched to IQOS, and we believe bringing a
more modern version of IQOS to the U.S. will only accelerate switching by
adults who smoke.'
He added, 'The order is subject to the same comprehensive commercialization
requirements set in the April 2019 PMTA marketing orders for IQOS 2.4, which
aim to maximize the opportunity for adults to switch from cigarettes, while
minimizing unintended use. We, along with our licensee Altria, are committed to
guarding against unintended use and fully support FDA's focus on protecting
youth.'
Editor's Note:
On July 7, 2020, the FDA authorized IQOS 2.4 as a modified risk tobacco product
(MRTP), finding that an IQOS exposure modification order is appropriate to
promote the public health.
The IQOS 3 PMTA authorization is independent of the MRTP authorization for the
IQOS 2.4 device. PMI expects to file an application seeking a modified exposure
marketing order for the IQOS 3 device.
On April 30, 2019, the FDA authorized IQOS 2.4 for sale in the U.S. through
issuance of premarket tobacco authorization marketing orders.
IQOS is available in the U.S. market through an exclusive license with Altria
Group, Inc.
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco
industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with
smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to
smoke, society, the company, and its shareholders. PMI is a leading
international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of
cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices
and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the
U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its
consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a
modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification
order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is
building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not
risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through
multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art
facilities, and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its
smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and
nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2020, PMI estimates
that approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already
stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale
in 61 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more
information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201207005912/en/
Kontakt:
Corey Henry
Philip Morris International
T. +41 (0)58 242 4500
E. corey.henry@pmi.com
07.12.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de