LAUSANNE, Switzerland --(BUSINESS WIRE)--09.02.2021--
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that its
Board of Directors has appointed a new member, Mr. Bonin Bough, effective
immediately.
Bonin Bough, 43, an American businessman, is the founder and Chief Growth
Officer of growth accelerator Bonin Ventures. He has been Chief Growth and
Marketing Officer of Sundial Brands (Unilever); television host of CNBC's
'Cleveland Hustles'; Chief Media and E-Commerce Officer of Mondelez
International; Vice President, Global Media and Consumer Engagement of Kraft
Foods Group; and Chief Digital Officer of PepsiCo.
Mr. Lucio Noto, PMI's interim Chairman, congratulated Mr. Bough on his
appointment and said, 'It is with great pleasure that we welcome a member of
the new generation of digital-first executives to the Philip Morris
International Board of Directors. As we move forward to 'unsmoke the world,' an
understanding of how to navigate unprecedented societal and commercial change
is vital to our success. Bonin Bough brings us a rich background of driving
innovation into and through complex organizations.'
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco
industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with
smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to
smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading
international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of
cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and
accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S.
In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables
to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products
have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA)
pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its
consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure
modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public
health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that,
while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through
multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art
facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its
smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and
nicotine-containing vapor products. As of December 31, 2020, IQOS is available
for sale in 64 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that
approximately 12.7 million adults around the world have already switched to
IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and
www.pmiscience.com.
