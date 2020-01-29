MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
by offering adult smokers a broader choice of smoke-free alternatives to
cigarettes
LAUSANNE, Switzerland --(BUSINESS WIRE)--29.01.2020--
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE:PM) today announces a global
collaboration agreement with the leading tobacco and nicotine company in South
Korea, KT&G, to commercialize KT&G's smoke-free products outside of the
country.
'To achieve PMI's vision of a smoke-free future we must grow the smoke-free
category worldwide which requires multiple players providing a wide array of
better choices for adult smokers. While IQOS continues to be the leading
product in the smoke-free category, and we plan to broaden our portfolio by
launching IQOS MESH in the coming months, we believe that increased
collaboration will benefit adult smokers by providing greater choice and drive
accelerated adoption of smoke-free products worldwide,' said André
Calantzopoulos, PMI's Chief Executive Officer.
'Our objective is that all adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke
switch as soon as possible to better alternatives and abandon cigarettes to the
benefit of their health, public health and society at large. Further to our
ongoing efforts to develop, assess, and commercialize our pipeline of
science-based smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes, we are always open to
collaboration with third parties on products that complement our already strong
portfolio and that we can further enhance. We are delighted that KT&G has
chosen PMI to expand the sales of its smoke-free products outside of South
Korea. We look forward to working together to provide adult smokers around the
world more options to leave cigarettes behind, by offering a portfolio that
provides them an ever-broader range of taste, price, and technology choices.'
The agreement will run for an initial period of three years. The two companies
plan for global collaboration with the intention to actively expand to cover
many markets, based on commercial success. The agreement allows PMI to
distribute current KT&G smoke-free products, and their evolutions, on an
exclusive basis, and does not restrict PMI from distributing its own or
third-party products. KT&G's smoke-free products include heat-not-burn tobacco
systems (e.g., Lil Mini and Lil Plus), hybrid technologies that combine
heat-not-burn tobacco and e-vapor technologies (e.g., Lil Hybrid), and e-vapor
products (e.g., Lil Vapor).
Products sold under the agreement will be subject to careful assessment to
ensure they meet the regulatory requirements in the markets where they are
launched, as well as PMI's high standards of quality and scientific
substantiation of their harm reduction potential. PMI and KT&G will seek any
necessary regulatory approvals that may be required on a market-by-market
basis.
'We are excited to enter into this agreement with KT&G,' added Mr.
Calantzopoulos. 'We are able to bring PMI's resources, knowledge and
infrastructure as we launch KT&G's smoke-free products outside South Korea.
Products sold under this agreement will give consumers across multiple
international markets access to KT&G's smoke free products for the first time;
accelerating the achievement of PMI's vision of a smoke-free future while
enabling KT&G to benefit from PMI's technical, scientific and international
expertise in helping adult smokers switch to better alternatives.'
PMI will be responsible for the commercialization of smoke-free products
supplied under the agreement. The agreement does not pertain to the South
Korean market or combustible products. There are no current plans to
commercialize KT&G products in the U.S.
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco
industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with
smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to
smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading
international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of
cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices
and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the
United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device
and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to
Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the United States under license. PMI is building
a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free,
are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary
capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific
substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult
consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free
IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor
products. As of September 30, 2019, PMI estimates that approximately 8.8
million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and
switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 51 markets in
key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please
visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.
# # #
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200128005765/en/
Kontakt:
Investor Relations:
New York: +1 (917) 663 2233
Lausanne: +41 (0)58 242 4666
Media:
Lausanne: +41 (0)58 242 4500
Email: tommaso.digiovanni@pmi.com
29.01.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de