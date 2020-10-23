MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
A Philip Morris International subsidiary is a shareholder in a
biopharmaceutical company that reached agreements with two departments of the
Canadian government to accelerate its COVID-19 vaccine candidate efforts
LAUSANNE, Switzerland --(BUSINESS WIRE)--23.10.2020--
Since 2008, Philip Morris Investments B.V. (PMIBV), a subsidiary of Philip
Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM), has been a shareholder of Medicago (in
which it currently holds an approximately one-third equity stake) and has
supported Medicago's innovative plant-derived research and development focused
on vaccines. The investment is consistent with PMI's own efforts to leverage
science and innovation. Japan-based Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC)
is the majority shareholder and PMIBV's partner in Medicago. Among other
things, PMIBV and MTPC will contribute additional funding to support Medicago's
efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Medicago, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Quebec City, announced
that it reached an agreement with Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC)
to supply up to 76 million doses of its vaccine candidate for COVID-19, subject
to Health Canada approval. Innovation, Science & Economic Development (ISED),
another department of the Canadian federal government, will contribute C$173M
(or approximately $131M) to Medicago to support its on-going vaccine
development and clinical trials, and for the construction of its Quebec City
manufacturing facility.
PMI's CEO André Calantzopoulos said: 'We welcome the collaboration announced
between two departments of the Canadian government and Medicago to accelerate
its efforts against COVID-19. Better outcomes can be achieved when governments
and companies join efforts to promote shared objectives for the greater good.
We are pleased to be able to support Medicago's work to develop, substantiate,
manufacture, and make available a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. We all hope they
will be successful.'
Medicago began Phase 1 testing on volunteers on July 14 and is anticipating
that Phase 2 trials will begin in early November 2020. If Phase 2 trials are
successful, Phase 3 trials are expected to begin in December 2020.
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco
industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with
smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to
smoke, society, the company, and its shareholders. PMI is a leading
international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of
cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices
and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the
U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its
consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a
modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification
order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is
building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not
risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through
multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art
facilities, and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its
smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and
nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2020, PMI estimates
that approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already
stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale
in 61 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more
information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.
Kontakt:
Philip Morris International
David Fraser
T. +41 (0)79 843 8603
E. david.fraser@pmi.com
