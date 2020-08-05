MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Reminds Shareholders It Is Not Too Late to Vote FOR Resolutions 1 - 6 and
AGAINST Resolutions 7, 8, and 18 at the Petropavlovsk EGM
Every Vote Is Important
LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--05.08.2020--
Prosperity Capital Management ('Prosperity'), a leading Russia-focused asset
manager that controls approximately 20 per cent of the outstanding share
capital of Petropavlovsk PLC ('the Company'), today updated Petropavlovsk
shareholders on its efforts to reinstate an independent Board of Directors
ahead of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') to be held on 10
August.
Prosperity has been engaging extensively with fellow Petropavlovsk shareholders
- both large institutional shareholders and individual shareholders - as well
as independent proxy advisory firms such as ISS and Glass Lewis. Support for
Prosperity's approach and its director nominees has been near unanimous.
Prosperity believes that if all minority shareholders who are not affiliated
with Everest Alliance ('Everest') and JSC Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies
('UGC') make their voices heard, it should be manifestly evident once the votes
are counted that support for the Everest-UGC position is almost nil. To put it
simply: The Everest-UGC proposals are not welcomed or supported by the
overwhelming majority of Petropavlovsk's minority shareholders.
Commenting on the EGM, Alexander Branis, Chief Investment Advisor at
Prosperity, said:
'We are very grateful for all of the positive conversations we have had with
fellow shareholders, confirming that Prosperity is on the right path. Whatever
the outcome of the vote next Monday, we hope that the Company is able to draw a
line under what has been an unhelpful, unconstructive and unwanted action by
Everest and UGC. Petropavlovsk is a great business and deserves an independent
Board that can make decisions that benefit all stakeholders'
Given the relatively large percentage of Petropavlovsk shares represented by
Everest, UGC, and affiliated parties, every vote to counter their proposals is
crucial if minority shareholders want to avoid unwittingly handing control of
their Company to this self-interested group. All voting is important no matter
how many shares are owned. There is still time to vote. If you need assistance
please contact Georgeson whose details are provided below.
Prosperity would like to thank fellow shareholders for their support and hope
we all play our part in ensuring the right outcome for Petropavlovsk on 10
August.
More information and instructions on how to vote can also be found at https://
www.stop-takeover-of-pog.com/page-2.
About Prosperity Capital Management
Founded in 1996, Prosperity Capital Management is a leading Russia-focused
asset manager controlling assets of around USD 4 billion on behalf of pension
funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and high
net worth individuals from across Europe, North America, Middle East and
Australasia. The firm employs a long-term, fundamental value, active and
engaged shareholder approach to access the public equity investment opportunity
amongst Russian and Former Soviet Union companies.
Kontakt:
Investor contact
Georgeson
Nicholas Laugier Nicholas.Laugier1@georgeson.com
Nina Atkinson nina.atkinson@georgeson.com
Media contact
Kepler Communications
Charlotte Balbirnie CBalbirnie@keplercomms.com
+44 7989 528421
Michael Henson MHenson@keplercomms.com
+44 7551 720441
