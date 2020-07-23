MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Prosperity Capital Management ('Prosperity'), a leading Russia-focused asset
manager controlling approximately 20 per cent of the outstanding share capital
of Petropavlovsk PLC ('the Company'), announces that it has made a submission
to The Takeover Panel regarding a potential breach of Rule 9 of the Takeover
Code (the "Code") by Everest Alliance Limited, JSC Uzhuralzoloto Group of
Companies ('UGC') and a number of other shareholders (together the 'Concert
Parties') who collectively own more than 30% of the Company's outstanding share
capital.
Prosperity believes that the Concert Parties have acted together to seek
control of the Company's board and its management.
Prosperity's submission to The Takeover Panel is made in the context of
Petropavlovsk's upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM'), where the
Concert Parties have sought to remove all directors appointed by other
shareholders at the EGM and to appoint two new directors to add to the four
that they appointed at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2020.
The submission is also made in connection with UGC's recently announced
intention to convert its Petropavlovsk's convertible bonds into shares,
increasing the Concert Parties' shareholding.
Prosperity believes that the Concert Parties' actions create significant risk
for Petropavlovsk's shareholders by seeking in effect to take over the Company
without launching a formal bid or paying a control premium and by putting its
Premium Listing status at risk.
Due to concerns about the potential harm that these actions will cause
Petropavlovsk and its shareholders, Prosperity are nominating a number of
candidates to be added to the Board at the Company's forthcoming EGM with the
intention of stabilising, strengthening, and improving its independence.
About Prosperity Capital Management
Founded in 1996, Prosperity Capital Management is a leading Russia-focused
asset manager controlling assets of around USD 4 billion on behalf of pension
funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and high
net worth individuals from across Europe, North America, Middle East and
Australasia. The firm employs a long-term, fundamental value, active and
engaged shareholder approach to access the public equity investment opportunity
amongst Russian and Former Soviet Union companies.
