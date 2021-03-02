MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Three in four adults agree that governments should consider the role smoke-free
products can play in tobacco harm reduction
LAUSANNE, Switzerland --(BUSINESS WIRE)--02.03.2021--
A new international survey commissioned by Philip Morris International Inc.
(PMI) (NYSE: PM) and conducted by independent research firm Povaddo reveals a
public appetite for a better approach to reducing the societal harm caused by
cigarettes. Seven in ten respondents (71 percent) believe that encouraging
those adults who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch to smoke-free
alternatives instead can complement other efforts to reduce harm.
Conducted in December 2020 among 22,500+ adults in 20 countries and
territories, the survey explores attitudes regarding the role of smoke-free
alternatives in improving public health. The results reveal broad support for
novel approaches to accelerating the decline of cigarette smoking.
Specifically, the survey found that:
* 73 percent of adults agree that governments should consider the role
alternative products can play in making their country smoke-free.
* 77 percent agree that adult smokers should have access to and accurate
information about smoke-free alternatives that have been scientifically
substantiated to be a better choice than continued smoking.
* 67 percent of respondents say that if it is possible to end cigarette sales
in their country within 10 to 15 years (through smokers quitting tobacco or
switching to better, science-based alternatives), their government should
dedicate time and resources to making that a reality.
Reducing smoking rates remains an important public health issue, with three in
four respondents (76 percent) believing it is important for governments to
dedicate time and resources to achieving this goal. However, a majority (58
percent) believe that more regulation and taxation of cigarettes will not be
enough to achieve a smoke-free future.
'Smoke-free products have already started to play an important role in lowering
smoking rates,' said Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer at PMI. 'With the
right regulatory encouragement, support from civil society, and the full
embrace of science, I believe it is possible for the public's call to be
answered and for cigarette sales to be a thing of the past in many countries
within a decade to a decade and a half.'
A majority of adults surveyed want to see a shift in the societal approach to
tobacco harm reduction, including more collaboration between governments and
tobacco companies. Moreover, nearly seven in ten respondents (68 percent)
support tobacco companies working with governments, regulators, and public
health experts to ensure smokers have access to and accurate information about
the better, smoke-free alternatives science has made available. Further, eight
in ten respondents believe both governments (88 percent) and businesses (81
percent) have a responsibility to embrace the latest scientific and
technological developments.
Survey Methodology
The survey was fielded between December 8 and 24 among 22,507 general
population adults aged 21 and older in 20 countries and territories: Argentina,
Australia, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the
Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain,
Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco
industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with
smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to
smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading
international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of
cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and
accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S.
In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables
to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products
have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA)
pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its
consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure
modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public
health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that,
while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through
multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art
facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its
smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and
nicotine-containing vapor products. As of December 31, 2020, IQOS is available
for sale in 64 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that
approximately 12.7 million adults around the world have already switched to
IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and
www.pmiscience.com.
