GERMANTOWN, Md. & HILDEN, Germany --(BUSINESS WIRE)--05.03.2021--
QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today that it
has filed its annual report, including its audited consolidated financial
statements on Form 20-F, for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. The document can be accessed on QIAGEN's
website at https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global
provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable
molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our
sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood,
tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible
and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret
data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these
together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to
more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human
healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial
applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2020, QIAGEN employed
more than 5,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can
be found at http://www.qiagen.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements
contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used
in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development,
marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook,
growth and expansion, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results,
including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted
diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on
current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and
risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks
associated with management of growth and international operations (including
the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on
logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer
classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in
academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing
relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition;
rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for
QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions,
the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our
ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in
successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing
such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and
to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market
acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired
technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional
economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters,
political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the
COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other
aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the
possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions
may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the
heading 'Risk Factors' contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on
Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports
that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210305005202/en/
Kontakt:
John Gilardi
Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 1171
+49 152 018 11711
+1 240 686 2222
john.gilardi@qiagen.com
Phoebe Loh
Director Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 11457
phoebe.loh@qiagen.com
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
Senior Director, Head of External Communications
+49 2103 29 11826
thomas.theuringer@qiagen.com
Robert Reitze
Senior Manager Public Relations
+49 2103 29 11676
robert.reitze@qiagen.com
