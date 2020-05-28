MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Multiple studies presented in virtual 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting highlight
the impact of QIAGEN's Sample to Insight portfolio on improving knowledge
about cancer and improving patient outcomes
* QCI Interpret One combines QIAGEN Clinical Insights solutions with trusted
N-of-One services to deliver gold-standard interpretation of somatic
variants in cancer patients
* QIAseq Pan-cancer Multimodal panel enables an innovative approach to
comprehensive and integrated profiling of multiple biomarkers in solid
tumors and heme malignancies
* QIAseq Targeted Methyl panels provide the first NGS-based solutions for
faster, more flexible analysis of DNA methylation designed specifically for
liquid biopsy and FFPE samples
HILDEN, Germany, & GERMANTOWN, Md. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--28.05.2020--
QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch
of novel solutions enabling faster, better analysis of genomic variations in
cancer - accelerating multiple applications of Precision Medicine. QIAGEN is
showcasing its broad portfolio of Sample to Insight solutions for cancer in
connection with the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual
Meeting, being held virtually from May 29-31.
'While we serve the world's needs for testing tools in the COVID-19 pandemic,
QIAGEN also continues to deliver cutting-edge molecular solutions for cancer
research and improving patient outcomes. We are fully engaged with customers in
oncology, making the most of digital technologies and virtual settings such as
the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting,' said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer at
QIAGEN. 'Our new QCI Interpret One clinical decision support software
solutions, QIAseq Pan-cancer Multimodal and QIAseq Targeted Methyl panels
provide oncology researchers with valuable tools and additions for variant
interpretation, liquid biopsy applications as well as comprehensive genomic
profiling (CGP) and biomarker discovery. They create true Sample to Insight
solutions for a variety of oncology research applications.'
