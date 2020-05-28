

* Multiple studies presented in virtual 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting highlight the impact of QIAGEN's Sample to Insight portfolio on improving knowledge about cancer and improving patient outcomes

* QCI Interpret One combines QIAGEN Clinical Insights solutions with trusted N-of-One services to deliver gold-standard interpretation of somatic variants in cancer patients

* QIAseq Pan-cancer Multimodal panel enables an innovative approach to comprehensive and integrated profiling of multiple biomarkers in solid tumors and heme malignancies

* QIAseq Targeted Methyl panels provide the first NGS-based solutions for faster, more flexible analysis of DNA methylation designed specifically for liquid biopsy and FFPE samples

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of novel solutions enabling faster, better analysis of genomic variations in cancer - accelerating multiple applications of Precision Medicine. QIAGEN is showcasing its broad portfolio of Sample to Insight solutions for cancer in connection with the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held virtually from May 29-31.

'While we serve the world's needs for testing tools in the COVID-19 pandemic, QIAGEN also continues to deliver cutting-edge molecular solutions for cancer research and improving patient outcomes. We are fully engaged with customers in oncology, making the most of digital technologies and virtual settings such as the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting,' said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer at QIAGEN. 'Our new QCI Interpret One clinical decision support software solutions, QIAseq Pan-cancer Multimodal and QIAseq Targeted Methyl panels provide oncology researchers with valuable tools and additions for variant interpretation, liquid biopsy applications as well as comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and biomarker discovery. They create true Sample to Insight solutions for a variety of oncology research applications.'

