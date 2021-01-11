MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
- Quantum computing offers the potential to significantly accelerate and
optimize the discovery of future new medicines for patients
- Scientists from both companies will be breaking new ground in the application
of quantum computing to molecular dynamics simulations
- Boehringer Ingelheim has set up a dedicated Quantum Lab with leading experts
INGELHEIM, Germany & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--11.01.2021--
Boehringer Ingelheim announced today a collaborative agreement with Google
Quantum AI (Google), focusing on researching and implementing cutting-edge use
cases for quantum computing in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D),
specifically including molecular dynamics simulations. The new partnership
combines Boehringer Ingelheim's leading expertise in the field of
computer-aided drug design and in silico modeling with Google's outstanding
resources as one of the leading developers of quantum computers and algorithms.
Boehringer Ingelheim is the first pharmaceutical company worldwide to join
forces with Google in quantum computing. The partnership is designed for three
years and is co-led by the newly established Quantum Lab of Boehringer
Ingelheim.
'We are really excited about joining forces with Google, the leading tech
company when it comes to quantum computing,' says Michael Schmelmer, Member of
the Board of Managing Directors of Boehringer Ingelheim with responsibility for
Finance and Corporate Functions. 'Quantum computing has the potential to
significantly accelerate and enhance R&D processes in our industry. Quantum
computing is still very much an emerging technology. However, we are convinced
that this technology could help us to provide even more humans and animals with
innovative and groundbreaking medicines in the future.'
The new collaboration is part of Boehringer Ingelheim's comprehensive digital
transformation strategy with the aim to better leverage and accelerate the
company's promising pipeline and ultimately bringing more medical breakthroughs
to patients in need. Boehringer Ingelheim is significantly increasing its
investment in a broad range of digital technologies, encompassing key areas
such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data science to
better understand diseases, their drivers and biomarkers, and digital
therapeutics.
'Extremely accurate modelling of molecular systems is widely anticipated as
among the most natural and potentially transformative applications of quantum
computing. Therefore, Google is excited to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim to
explore use cases and methods for quantum simulations of chemistry. Boehringer
Ingelheim brings both an impressive quantum computing team and deep expertise
in real world applications of these capabilities in the pharmaceuticals space,'
says Ryan Babbush, Head of Quantum Algorithms at Google.
Computational approaches are already a cornerstone in the design and
development of innovative new medicines, making a significant contribution to
improving the health of humans and animals. However, given their algorithm
structure, today's computers are not able to solve many of the real complex
challenges which are essential for the early stages of pharmaceutical R&D, most
importantly simulating and analyzing molecules related to disease mechanisms.
Quantum computing has the potential to accurately simulate and compare much
larger molecules than currently possible, creating new opportunities for
pharmaceutical innovation and therapies for a range of diseases.'
Researching and developing new, groundbreaking therapies for diseases with high
unmet medical need is what our work at Boehringer Ingelheim is all about,' says
Michel Pairet, Member of the Board of Managing Directors of Boehringer
Ingelheim with responsibility for the company's Innovation Unit. 'Together with
Google, our goal is to apply the use of quantum computing in biopharmaceutical
R&D and thus continue to make a decisive contribution to medical progress for
patients around the world.'
'The thought leadership of Boehringer Ingelheim's quantum research effort is
very impressive. This is reflected in the quick turnaround time that their
strong quantum research team got assembled, and their commitment to open
research. We are looking forward to jointly working on the field with
fundamental research and a joint vision for solving relevant pharma problems in
the beyond-classical regime over the next decade,' says Markus Hoffmann, Google
Quantum AI Partnerships.
Boehringer Ingelheim will invest significantly in the coming years to realize
the full potential of quantum computing. The company has already set up a
dedicated Quantum Lab and hired outstanding experts in the field of quantum
computing from academia, industry, and quantum providers. Partnerships from
Industry and Academia will complement the respective teams. Colleagues mainly
from the Boehringer Ingelheim's Innovation Unit and IT support these experts in
their work.
