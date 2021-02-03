MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Conclusions verify QuantuMDx' previous analyses of test performance
* Results confirm this is one of the most sensitive tests on the market
* Fulfils the requirements of the MHRA's Target Product Profile for Lab-Based
SARS-CoV-2 Viral Detection tests
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, England -- 03.02.2021
QuantuMDx Group Limited, a UK-based life sciences company developing
transformational point-of-care molecular diagnostics, today announces its
sensitive SARS-CoV-2 assay for laboratory use has been validated by NHS Test
and Trace.
Key conclusions from the report verify QuantuMDx's performance claims,
confirming that the test has a Limit of Detection of less than 500 copies/ml,
clinical sensitivity of 98.9% and clinical specificity of 99.1%, making it one
of the most sensitive tests on the market. Furthermore, its performance fulfils
the requirements of the MHRA's Target Product Profile (TPP) for
Laboratory-Based SARS-CoV-2 Viral Detection tests, essential for NHS Test &
Trace's validation process.
QuantuMDx's SARS-CoV-2 assay, which delivers a result in approximately 70
minutes, following preparation and extraction of RNA is a real-time reverse
transcriptase PCR (rtRT-PCR) test that has been developed using advanced
bioinformatics to maximise performance. The assay has been designed with the
most up-to-date sequence information available to ensure 100% coverage of all
known SARS-CoV-2 sequences. This involves in silico analysis against The GISAID
database at least fortnightly, or whenever new variants of concern are
identified. The sensitive test targets three unique SARS-CoV-2 specific genomic
loci; the S and N genes and the Orf1ab region. The assay can run on multiple
open real-time PCR platforms, both high and low throughput. Furthermore, the
assay reagents are lyophilised in a single vial, eliminating multiple pipetting
steps, enabling convenient shipping and longer shelf-life.
Jonathan O'Halloran, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of QuantuMDx said:
'We are pleased to see the publication of this report which confirms our test
to be a sensitive and specific laboratory assay and underlines the quality of
our science and development process. The progress that has been made with
diagnostics, testing, and the emergence of an approved vaccine this year, is
incredible. Despite this, however, we must not rest and must continue to fight
this pandemic.'
QuantuMDx is also independently validating the use of the test without the need
for RNA extraction, running the RT-PCR test directly from swabs. Furthermore,
the company is validating the test for use with additional specimen types,
including saliva.
In addition to having developed a SARS-CoV-2 test for laboratories, QuantuMDx
continues preparations for scale- up and manufacture of its Q-POC(TM) rapid
point-of-care testing device which would allow the sensitivity of molecular
testing to move beyond the laboratory. The company is currently translating its
SARS-CoV-2 detection assay to the Q-POC(TM) platform, as a respiratory panel for
the detection and differentiation of SARS-SoV-2, Influenza A & B. Using swab
samples, a Q-POC(TM) test could provide a result in approximately 30 minutes, at
the point-of-need.
