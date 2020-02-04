MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Enrollment completion for the first Phase 3 clinical trial in microbiome
industry
* Largest randomized, double-blinded study, with over 300 patients enrolled
aimed to demonstrate the potential benefit of RBX2660 in reducing rates of
recurrent Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infection
* Rebiotix intends to use the results from the Phase 3 trial to serve as the
basis for licensure application to the US FDA
Rebiotix, a Ferring company, announced today that it has completed enrollment
of the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for RBX2660, an investigational therapy
aimed at breaking the cycle of recurrent Clostridioides difficile (C. diff)
infection, which is responsible for the deaths of thousands of people in the US
alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified C.
diff as an urgent public health threat, with limited options for treatment.
RBX2660 was developed under Rebiotix's investigational microbiota-based MRT(TM)
drug platform with the goal of delivering standardized, stabilized formulations
to meet unmet medical needs. Conducted in the US and Canada, this is the first
Phase 3 trial of its kind to be completed using a broad consortia
microbiota-based formulation.
'Rebiotix was founded to harness the power of the human microbiome to treat
debilitating diseases,' said Lee Jones, Rebiotix Founder and CEO.
'Microbiota-based therapies have shown tremendous potential as an innovative,
non-antibiotic therapy, starting with C. diff. The completion of enrollment of
this trial is a critical next step in making microbiota-based products
accessible to patients - we are excited about this important milestone and look
forward to sharing results later this year.'
The Phase 3 trial builds on the company's extensive history with the
formulation, including several hundred participants previously enrolled in
multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. The robust data collected over the course of
the company's multi-year clinical development program will be eventually
presented to the US FDA as part of a Biological License Application (BLA).
Ferring Pharmaceuticals, also with a rich and vast history of microbiome
research of its own, led the industry by becoming the first major
pharmaceutical company to acquire a microbiome therapeutics company in April
2018. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is expected to have the
first regulatory approved microbiota-based therapeutic in the world through the
potential approval of the RBX2660 in the US.
About Clostridioides difficile Infection
Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that causes
diarrhea and colitis (an inflammation of the colon). C. diff, impacts nearly a
half a million people each year in the United States; of those impacted, up to
one in five patients will experience a recurrent episode.^1 In 2019, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control listed C. diff as an urgent threat to public
health.^2
About RBX2660
RBX2660 is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the reduction of
recurrent Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infection. RBX2660 has been
granted Fast Track, Orphan, and Breakthrough Therapy Status designations from
the US FDA. For more information about the RBX2660 Phase 3 study, visit
www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03244644).
About Rebiotix
Rebiotix Inc., part of the Ferring Pharmaceuticals Group, is a late-stage
clinical microbiome company focused on harnessing the power of the human
microbiome to revolutionize the treatment of challenging diseases. Rebiotix has
a diverse pipeline of investigational drug products built on its pioneering
microbiota-based MRT(TM) drug platform. The platform consists of investigational
drug technologies designed to potentially rehabilitate the human microbiome by
delivering a broad consortium of live microbes into a patient's intestinal
tract. For more information on Rebiotix and its pipeline of human
microbiome-directed therapies for diverse disease states, visit
www.rebiotix.com.
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group
committed to helping people around the world build families and live better
lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in
reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within
gastroenterology and urology. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now
employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own operating
subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.
Learn more at www.ferring.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook,
Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
