Company announces $24 million Series A financing and appoints Jason T. Gammack
as CEO to accelerate development and commercialization of Molecular Cartography
^TM platform
MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.12.2020--
Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography(TM), today announced the
completion of a $24 million Series A financing round and the appointment of
Co-founder Jason T. Gammack as Chief Executive Officer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005167/en/
Detection of 500,000 mRNA transcripts from 100 different genes in a mouse
cortex tissue using Resolve Biosciences' Molecular Cartography platform.
(Photo: Resolve Biosciences)
The company's Molecular Cartography platform is a groundbreaking multi-analyte
and highly multiplex spatial analysis technology that enables scientists to
resolve the most daunting biological challenges in areas such as oncology,
neuroscience, and infectious disease. It produces deep contextual data sets
that illuminate molecular interactions at subcellular resolution, while
preserving the sample tissue. The initial applications of Resolve's Molecular
Cartography platform deliver the highest-resolution view of transcriptomic
activity and provide the ability to interrogate hundreds of genes in a single
run. Future solutions will add DNA, protein, and metabolomic data layers.
Unlike current approaches, Resolve's technology provides the required
sensitivity, specificity, and workflow convenience to elucidate the cell's
complex transcriptional landscape.
Series A Financing
The Series A financing round was led by PS Capital Management and MasterMind
Advisory Services and included participation from Alafi Capital, John Shoffner,
and High Tech Gründerfonds. The company will use the proceeds to accelerate
product development and drive industry adoption of its Molecular Cartography
technology.
'Molecular Cartography creates a new dimension of spatial analysis, which will
soon expand the frontiers of modern molecular biology. Our innovative solution
enables valuable scientific insights that far exceed the reach of current
spatial biology technologies,' said Peer M. Schatz, Chairman and Co-founder of
Resolve Biosciences. 'Jason is an accomplished leader in the field of advanced
genomics, and I'm looking forward to working with him again to help Resolve
Biosciences transform the future of life sciences research and clinical
diagnostics.'
CEO Appointment
Jason T. Gammack brings more than 25 years of life sciences industry experience
and has developed successful product and customer engagement strategies for
some of its preeminent biotechnology brands. He recently served as Chief
Commercial Officer at Inscripta, where he oversaw sales, marketing, business
development, and customer support for the company's CRISPR-enabled Onyx(TM)
Digital Genome Engineering platform. Before that, he was Vice President of the
Life Science Business at QIAGEN, where he led the life science portfolio and
go-to-market strategy. Earlier in his career, Gammack developed
commercialization growth strategies at Ingenuity Systems, a leading
bioinformatics company acquired by QIAGEN in 2013. He has also held senior
leadership roles at Sigma-Aldrich, Invitrogen/Life Technologies, Affymetrix,
and Promega Corporation.
'Resolve Biosciences' pioneering Molecular Cartography platform powers novel
insights by enabling scientists to gain the highest-resolution view of
subcellular gene expression activity,' said Gammack. 'Together with our
talented team of scientists and investors, we are poised to lead the next
generation of single-cell analysis and support scientists around the world as
they apply the latest advances of our Molecular Cartography technology platform
to solve the most complex biological questions.'
About Resolve Biosciences
Resolve Biosciences is applying the power of Molecular Cartography to enable
scientists to gain new insights based on the highest-resolution view of
single-cell spatial biology. The platform features the company's proprietary,
multiplexed, single-molecule detection technology, which offers full spatial
context at subcellular resolution, all in a workflow that preserves the sample
tissue. The Molecular Cartography technology offers unparalleled sensitivity
and specificity that helps scientists detect individual transcripts and rare
signals to interpret fundamental biology and rapidly advance the understanding
of complex biological questions in critical fields such as oncology,
neuroscience, and infectious disease. The technology has been under development
since 2016 and is currently available through an oversubscribed early access
program. Resolve Biosciences is privately held and headquartered in Monheim am
Rhein, Germany. For additional information, visit www.resolve-biosciences.com.
Resolve Biosciences, the Resolve Biosciences logo, and Molecular Cartography
are trademarks of Resolve Biosciences Inc.
Kontakt:
Andrew Noble
(415) 722-2129
andrew@bioscribe.com
