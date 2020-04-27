MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Bureau Veritas is on hand to support business resumption with appropriate
health and safety conditions across all sectors
NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France --(BUSINESS WIRE)--27.04.2020--
Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC)
services, has developed a suite of solutions to support companies of all sizes
as they restart business activity.
Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"The priority for all companies is to get back to work as quickly as possible
and with appropriate health, safety and hygiene conditions for their employees
and their clients. Building on 200 years of expertise in risk management,
Bureau Veritas has developed a suite of solutions to meet the needs of all
sectors of the economy as they reopen for business.
"Companies and public authorities with facilities open to the public need to
demonstrate to their customers and users the implementation of the required
protective measures. Companies in the industrial, construction and services
sectors need to be able to protect their employees when they are back at work,
whether on site or in their offices.
"Our geographical presence in 140 countries and unrivalled experience in
certification processes is a considerable asset as it enables us to provide
companies, public authorities and society as a whole with our services and our
in-depth knowledge of local specificities and regulations.'
'Restart Your Business with BV' has been developed in collaboration with a
range of experts and stakeholders. Bureau Veritas' objectives are to:
- Ensure that health, safety and hygiene procedures put in place for the
resumption of activity meet local and international regulations, as well as
recognized best practices
- Confirm that the procedures defined are relevant to the specific needs of the
company's area of business, and that they are effectively implemented
- Deliver a certification or a conformity label thanks to its role of
trustworthy independent third party.
'Restart Your Business with BV' is designed to address the risks specific to
all places where people live and work from construction sites and factories to
offices, hotels, restaurants, shops and public facilities.
'More than ever, our role as an expert, independent third party is crucial to
creating the conditions for trust in this restart period,' adds Didier
Michaud-Daniel. 'Bureau Veritas is committed to deploy all efforts to protect
the health and safety of your employees and customers.'
For more information on 'Restart Your Business with BV', please contact:
restartwithbv@bureauveritas.com
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and
certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees
located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau
Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and
innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products,
infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of
quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter
(@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.
Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200427005787/en/
Kontakt:
Analyst/Investor contacts
Laurent Brunelle
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09
laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com
Florent Chaix
+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80
florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com
Media contacts
Véronique Gielec
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 01
veronique.gielec@bureauveritas.com
DGM Conseil
+33 (0)1 40 70 11 89
thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr
quentin.hua@dgm-conseil.fr
27.04.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de