* Rhizen announces presentation of interim data from its Tenalisib +
Romidepsin combination study in patients with relapsed/refractory
peripheral and cutaneous T cell lymphoma.
* The Tenalisib and Romidepsin combination was well tolerated with overall
safety profile comparable to that of individual agents.
* The combination has showed encouraging signals of efficacy in patients who
have failed multiple lines of prior therapies
* The company expects that the final results of the study will support a
pivotal trial for the combination and plans to seek FDA feedback on its
strategy once the full results are available.
LA CHAUX DU FONDS, Switzerland --(BUSINESS WIRE)--05.12.2020--
Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage oncology-focussed biopharmaceutical
company, today announced presentation of the interim results of a Phase I/II
combination study of Tenalisib with Romidepsin for relapsed/refractory T-Cell
Lymphoma patients at the upcoming 62^nd American Society of Hematology (ASH)
annual meeting and exposition, to be held virtually from December 5 - 8, 2020.
The poster presentation at ASH, 2020 includes interim data from a multi-center,
open label, Phase I/II study in patients with T cell lymphoma (NCT03770000)
with the objective of determining the MTD/optimal dose of Tenalisib given in
combination with Romidepsin and assessing the preliminary efficacy of the
combination. No dose limiting toxicities were reported and Tenalisib 800 mg BID
plus Romidepsin 14 mg/m^2 was determined to be the maximum tolerated dose for
the expansion cohorts. Overall, the Tenalisib and Romidepsin combination was
well tolerated across all patients (N=33) with no unexpected adverse events or
increased frequency of adverse events previously reported for the individual
agents.
As of the cut-off date (5^th Nov 2020) for data analysis, seven PTCL patients
had completed their first efficacy assessment (C3D1), of which four patients
showed a complete response, one demonstrated a partial response and two had
stable disease. The duration of response ranged from 1.4+ to 8.16+ months. Of
the eleven CTCL patients who had completed their first efficacy assessment
(C3D1), one patient showed a complete response, three demonstrated a partial
response and five had stable disease. The duration of response ranged from
1.20+ to 10.6+ months.
Swaroop Vakkalanka, the company's President and CEO stated, 'We are extremely
encouraged by the interim data being presented today which reinforces
Tenalisib's stellar safety and impressive efficacy when studied in combination
with Romidepsin. Both PTCL and CTCL are difficult to treat indications and
patients quickly run out of options, so we are excited with the preliminary
results. We expect this study to eventually support a pivotal trial of the
combination and we plan to approach the FDA when the full study results are
available.
The Tenalisib poster session details at ASH 2020 are noted below:
* Poster Title: A Multi-Center, Open Label, Phase I/II Study to Assess the
Safety and Efficacy of Tenalisib Given in Combination with Romidepsin in
Patients with Relapsed/Refractory T-Cell Lymphoma (Publication Number:
1155)
* Session: 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma-Clinical Studies:
Poster I
* Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020; 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM (Pacific Time)
* Presenter: Swaminathan P Iyer, MD, Professor, Department of Lymphoma/
Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson
Cancer Center, Houston, TX
About Tenalisib (RP 6530):
Tenalisib (RP6530) is a highly selective next generation orally active dual
PI3K Α'/Α³ inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for hematological
malignancies and solid tumors. Tenalisib has been granted US FDA Fast Track
Designations for treatment of relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma
and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (R/R PTCL and R/R CTCL), in addition to
Orphan-Drug Designations for treatment of peripheral and cutaneous T-cell
lymphoma (PTCL and CTCL).
About T-Cell Lymphomas:
T-Cell Lymphomas (TCL) are a group of cancers that originate in T-cells and
develop in lymphoid tissues such as the lymph nodes and spleen, or outside of
lymphoid tissues (i.e., gastrointestinal tract, liver, nasal cavity, skin, and
others). TCL constitute ~7-15% of all NHL cases and can be generally classified
based on their presentation, as indolent or aggressive.
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) describes a heterogeneous group of
lymphoproliferative disorders arising from mature T-Cells and accounts for ~10%
of all NHL cases. PTCL is an aggressive disease that most commonly presents in
patients over the age of 60 and usually has a worse prognosis than diffuse
large B cell lymphoma.
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) describes a group of typically indolent
lymphomas that appear on, and are most often confined to, the skin and accounts
for ~3% of all NHL cases and usually affects adults. CTCL subtypes include the
more common and indolent Mycosis Fungoides (MF), which is largely confined to
the skin, and the less common but more severe Sezary Syndrome (SS) that affects
both the skin and blood and has poor prognosis.
About Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A.:
Rhizen Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery and development of novel onco-therapeutics.
Since its establishment in 2008, Rhizen has created a diverse pipeline of
proprietary drug candidates targeting several cancers and immune associated
cellular pathways. Rhizen is headquartered in La-Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.
For additional information, please visit https://www.rhizen.com/.
Kontakt:
Samyukta Bhagwati
Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications
Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A.
Telephone: +41 32 580 0113
Email: corpcomm@rhizen.com
