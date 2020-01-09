

09.01.2020 / 09:00



Advertisers All Over the World, Including U.S. DTC Brands, Leveraging Partnership as a Gateway into the European Market

EDINBURGH, Scotland & NEW YORK & LUXEMBOURG --(BUSINESS WIRE)--09.01.2020--

TVSquared the global leader in TV attribution, and RTL AdConnect, the international Total Video sales house of RTL Group - a leader across broadcast, content and digital - have partnered to provide RTL AdConnect's global advertisers with always-on proof of performance across more than 150 TV channels and BVOD (broadcaster VOD) platforms throughout Europe. This marks the first time a media owner has launched a European TV attribution initiative for advertisers.

RTL AdConnect's global advertiser base can now leverage TVSquared's always-on attribution platform to understand the same-day performance of campaigns airing across RTL's broadcast channels, which reach 160 million consumers in 12 countries each day. From a single platform, advertisers can evaluate TV performance by day, daypart, creative, program, station and region. Working with RTL AdConnect, they can use those insights to inform optimizations that will maximize business-specific KPIs, including sales, website traffic, search, app activity, call center/SMS response and more.

'This partnership brings together the best of TV's reach and campaign performance,' said Stéphane Coruble, Managing Director, RTL AdConnect. 'Brands that want to expand from U.S. into Europe can take advantage of RTL's massive broadcast and digital footprint, and measure the same-day impact of those single- or multi-country campaigns via TVSquared's global platform.'

RTL AdConnect has increased its North American presence significantly in the last two years, helping U.S. brands navigate the complex European TV ad market. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands have become one of RTL AdConnect's fastest-growing customer segments as they look to grow their businesses abroad. By partnering with TVSquared, RTL provides the real-time, transparent performance analytics that digital-native DTCs have come to expect for all media channels, including TV.

'RTL AdConnect is bringing a level of transparency and accountability never before available for European TV advertisers,' said Calum Smeaton, CEO, TVSquared. 'We have seen many of our U.S. DTC clients begin to explore European expansion, and this partnership is an easy and impactful way to launch into that valuable market. Whether a brand is running a campaign in one country or multiple, they can enjoy the reach TV brings, while also understanding and optimizing its direct impact on business outcomes.'

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest global enterprise platform for linear and digital TV attribution. TVSquared's always-on analytics platform empowers brands, agencies, networks and publishers to quantify TV's impact, tie TV to business outcomes and optimize ad performance across TV everywhere. Thousands of advertisers in more than 70 countries work with TVSquared to measure TV across millions of households and billions of ad impressions. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

About RTL AdConnect

RTL AdConnect is the international Total Video sales house of RTL Group and beyond. It provides international advertisers a simplified access to a global premium and brand-safe total video inventory ensuring that the right media decisions are made for European campaigns. Thanks to its media partners from RTL Group and beyond, RTL AdConnect reaches around 165+ million potential consumers in Europe every day. RTL AdConnect offers exclusive solutions around high quality content across an extensive portfolio of media partners consisting of more than 150+ TV channels, 500+ digital platforms and 30+ radio stations in 12 countries. With 360-degree solutions, RTL AdConnect supports brands on every step of the way, offering full support from start to finish, ensuring high reach, deep market insights and cross-screen solutions.

