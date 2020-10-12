MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Interim analysis from VISIBLE OLE study showed long-term findings
consistent with the known safety profile of vedolizumab with maintained
rates of clinical remission and corticosteroid-free clinical remission
* Entyvio^(R) was the first maintenance biological therapy approved across
Europe in both intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) formulations to treat
moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease
* Latest data presented at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEG
Week) Virtual 2020 congress
OSAKA, Japan --(BUSINESS WIRE)--12.10.2020--
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ('Takeda') today
announced interim results from the VISIBLE open-label extension (OLE) study on
the long-term safety and efficacy of maintenance treatment with the
subcutaneous (SC) formulation of the gut-selective biologic Entyvio^(R)
(vedolizumab) in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis
(UC). In evaluating the primary safety endpoint of the trial, interim data of
the UC patient population showed that following two years of maintenance
therapy with vedolizumab SC, long-term safety findings were consistent with the
known safety profile of vedolizumab.^1 Patients also continued to demonstrate
clinical benefit from treatment, through maintenance of clinical remission* and
corticosteroid-free clinical remission** rates, the clinical efficacy outcomes
of the trial.^1 These data were announced in an oral presentation at the UEG
Week Virtual 2020 congress.
VISIBLE OLE is an ongoing open-label, phase 3b, multinational, multicenter
study to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of vedolizumab SC in
adult patients with ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease (CD), following
enrolment and participation in the VISIBLE 1 (UC) or VISIBLE 2 (CD) studies.^
1,2 Participants who completed the maintenance period up to week 52 (randomized
completers), or who achieved clinical response at week 14 after a third
vedolizumab IV infusion at week 6 (non-randomized week 14 responders), received
vedolizumab SC 108 mg every two weeks.^1,2 Interim data from the VISIBLE OLE
study in the UC patient population demonstrated that adverse events were
consistent with the known safety profile of vedolizumab.^1 During two years of
maintenance treatment, adverse events occurred in 69% of patients with UC, with
disease exacerbations (18%), nasopharyngitis (11%), upper respiratory tract
infection (9%), and anemia (7%) reported most frequently.^1 Injection site
reactions were reported in 4.5% of patients and all were mild or moderate in
severity.^1 Serious adverse events occurred in 14% of patients, with no cases
of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy and no deaths.^1
In randomized completers, rates of clinical remission and corticosteroid-free
clinical remission were maintained up to week 108 (week 6: 71.0% [n=49/69] and
week 108: 68.9% [n=42/61], respectively; week 52: 78.3% [n=18/23] to week 108:
70.0% [n=14/20], respectively).^1 In non-randomized week 14 responders, the
comparative rates were 62.6% [n=67/107] at week 14 and 33.3% [n=31/93] at week
110 for clinical remission, and 24.5% [n=12/49] at week 54 and 25.0% [n=11/44]
at week 110 for corticosteroid-free clinical remission.^1
'These latest safety and effectiveness data for vedolizumab SC provide
additional support/data that the benefits received from subcutaneous
vedolizumab are sustained during long-term maintenance therapy,' said Asit
Parikh, MD PhD, Head of Takeda's Gastroenterology Therapeutic Area Unit.
'Entyvio^(R) SC was approved by the European Commission in May 2020, offering
greater choice on mode of administration in line with the diverse medical needs
and preferences of patients, plus the option of home-administration outside of
the medical setting. Takeda's commitment to gastrointestinal innovation
continues and we are working to develop a needle-free jet injector application
that would broaden choice for patients even further.'
* Clinical remission is defined as a partial Mayo score of ‰¤2 with no
individual subscore >1 point^1
** Corticosteroid-free clinical remission is defined as patients using oral
corticosteroids at baseline (week 0) who have discontinued oral corticosteroids
and are in clinical remission^1
About the VISIBLE Clinical Trial Program
The VISIBLE clinical trial program aims to assess the efficacy and safety of a
subcutaneous (SC) formulation of vedolizumab as maintenance therapy in adult
patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) or Crohn's
disease (CD).
The VISIBLE program consists of three phase 3 studies involving over 1,000 UC
and CD patients which includes two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled
studies examining the proportion of patients achieving clinical remission at
week 52, and an open-label extension study to determine the long-term safety
and efficacy of vedolizumab SC.^2,3,4
About Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD) are two of the most common
forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).^5 Both UC and CD are chronic,
relapsing, remitting, inflammatory conditions of the gastrointestinal tract,
with CD potentially progressing over time.^6,7 UC only involves the large
intestine as opposed to CD which can affect any part of the GI tract from mouth
to anus.^8,9 CD can also affect the entire thickness of the bowel wall while UC
only involves the innermost lining of the large intestine.^8,9 UC commonly
presents with symptoms of abdominal discomfort, loose bowel movements,
including blood or pus.^8,10 CD commonly presents with symptoms of abdominal
pain, diarrhea, and weight loss.^6 The cause of UC or CD is not fully
understood; however, recent research suggests hereditary, genetics,
environmental factors, and/or an abnormal immune response to microbial antigens
in genetically predisposed individuals can lead to UC or CD.^8,11,12
About Entyvio^(R) (vedolizumab)
Vedolizumab is a gut-selective biologic and is approved in both intravenous
(IV) and subcutaneous (SC) formulations.^13,14 The SC formulation is currently
approved in Europe, Canada and Australia only. It is a humanized monoclonal
antibody designed to specifically antagonize the alpha4beta7 integrin,
inhibiting the binding of alpha4beta7 integrin to intestinal mucosal addressin
cell adhesion molecule 1 (MAdCAM-1), but not vascular cell adhesion molecule 1
(VCAM-1).^15 MAdCAM-1 is preferentially expressed on blood vessels and lymph
nodes of the gastrointestinal tract.^16 The alpha4beta7 integrin is expressed
on a subset of circulating white blood cells.^15 These cells have been shown to
play a role in mediating the inflammatory process in ulcerative colitis (UC)
and Crohn's disease (CD).^15,17,18 By inhibiting alpha4beta7 integrin,
vedolizumab may limit the ability of certain white blood cells to infiltrate
gut tissues.^15
Vedolizumab is approved for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to
severely active UC and CD, who have had an inadequate response with, lost
response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a tumor
necrosis factor-alpha (TNFΑ±)-antagonist.^13,14 Vedolizumab has been granted
marketing authorization in over 70 countries, including the United States and
European Union, with more than 510,000 patient years of exposure to date.^19
Therapeutic Indications for vedolizumab
Ulcerative colitis
Vedolizumab is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to
severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response with,
lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a tumor
necrosis factor-alpha (TNFΑ±) antagonist.
Crohn's disease
Vedolizumab is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to
severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response with, lost
response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a tumor
necrosis factor-alpha (TNFΑ±) antagonist.
Important Safety Information for vedolizumab
Contraindications
Hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients.
Special warnings and special precautions for use
Intravenous vedolizumab should be administered by a healthcare professional
prepared to manage hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, if they
occur. Appropriate monitoring and medical support measures should be available
for immediate use when administering intravenous vedolizumab. Observe patients
during infusion and until the infusion is complete.
Infusion-related reactions and Hypersensitivity Reactions
In clinical studies, infusion-related reactions (IRR) and hypersensitivity
reactions have been reported, with the majority being mild to moderate in
severity. If a severe IRR, anaphylactic reaction, or other severe reaction
occurs, administration of vedolizumab must be discontinued immediately and
appropriate treatment initiated (e.g., epinephrine and antihistamines). If a
mild to moderate IRR occurs, the infusion rate can be slowed or interrupted and
appropriate treatment initiated (e.g., epinephrine and antihistamines). Once
the mild or moderate IRR subsides, continue the infusion. Physicians should
consider pre-treatment (e.g., with antihistamine, hydrocortisone and/or
paracetamol) prior to the next infusion for patients with a history of mild to
moderate IRR to vedolizumab, in order to minimize their risks.
Infections
Vedolizumab is a gut-selective integrin antagonist with no identified systemic
immunosuppressive activity. Physicians should be aware of the potential
increased risk of opportunistic infections or infections for which the gut is a
defensive barrier. Vedolizumab treatment is not to be initiated in patients
with active, severe infections such as tuberculosis, sepsis, cytomegalovirus,
listeriosis, and opportunistic infections until the infections are controlled,
and physicians should consider withholding treatment in patients who develop a
severe infection while on chronic treatment with vedolizumab. Caution should be
exercised when considering the use of vedolizumab in patients with a controlled
chronic severe infection or a history of recurring severe infections. Patients
should be monitored closely for infections before, during and after treatment.
Before starting treatment with vedolizumab, screening for tuberculosis may be
considered according to local practice. Some integrin antagonists and some
systemic immunosuppressive agents have been associated with progressive
multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), which is a rare and often fatal
opportunistic infection caused by the John Cunningham (JC) virus. By binding to
the Α±4Α²7 integrin expressed on gut-homing lymphocytes, vedolizumab exerts an
immunosuppressive effect specific to the gut. No systemic immunosuppressive
effect was noted in healthy subjects. Healthcare professionals should monitor
patients on vedolizumab for any new onset or worsening of neurological signs
and symptoms, and consider neurological referral if they occur. If PML is
suspected, treatment with vedolizumab must be withheld; if confirmed, treatment
must be permanently discontinued. Typical signs and symptoms associated with
PML are diverse, progress over days to weeks, and include progressive weakness
on one side of the body, clumsiness of limbs, disturbance of vision, and
changes in thinking, memory, and orientation leading to confusion and
personality changes. The progression of deficits usually leads to death or
severe disability over weeks or months.
Malignancies
The risk of malignancy is increased in patients with ulcerative colitis and
Crohn's disease. Immunomodulatory medicinal products may increase the risk of
malignancy.
Prior and concurrent use of biological products
No vedolizumab clinical trial data are available for patients previously
treated with natalizumab. No clinical trial data for concomitant use of
vedolizumab with biologic immunosuppressants are available. Therefore, the use
of vedolizumab in such patients is not recommended.
Vaccinations
Prior to initiating treatment with vedolizumab all patients should be brought
up to date with all recommended immunizations. Patients receiving vedolizumab
may receive non-live vaccines (e.g., subunit or inactivated vaccines) and may
receive live vaccines only if the benefits outweigh the risks.
Adverse reactions include: nasopharyngitis, headache, arthralgia, upper
respiratory tract infection, bronchitis, influenza, sinusitis, cough,
oropharyngeal pain, nausea, rash, pruritus, back pain, pain in extremities,
pyrexia, fatigue, injection site reactions and anaphylaxis.
Injection Site Reactions (subcutaneous vedolizumab)
No clinically relevant differences in the overall safety profile and adverse
events were observed in patients who received subcutaneous vedolizumab compared
to the safety profile observed in clinical studies with intravenous vedolizumab
with the exception of injection site reactions (with subcutaneous
administration only). Injection-site reactions were mild or moderate in
intensity, and none were reported as serious.
Please consult with your local regulatory agency for approved labeling in your
country.
For EU audiences, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for
ENTYVIO^(R).
For U.S. audiences, please see the full Prescribing Information, including
Medication Guide for ENTYVIO^(R) IV.
Takeda in Gastroenterology
We believe that GI and liver diseases are not just life disrupting conditions,
but diseases that can impact a patient's quality of life.^20,21 Beyond a
fundamental need for effective treatment options, we understand that improving
patients' lives also depends on their needs being recognized. With nearly 30
years of experience in gastroenterology, Takeda has made significant strides in
addressing GI patient needs with treatments for inflammatory bowel disease
(IBD), acid-related diseases, short bowel syndrome (SBS), and motility
disorders. We are making significant strides toward closing the gap on new
areas of unmet needs for patients who have celiac disease, eosinophilic
esophagitis, alpha-1 antitrypsin-associated liver disease, Crohn's disease, and
acute pancreatitis, among others. Together with researchers, patient groups and
more, we are working to advance scientific research and clinical medicine in
GI.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global,
values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan,
committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by
translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D
efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and
Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived
Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative
medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing
the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative
R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our
employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to
working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For
more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.
Important Notice
For the purposes of this notice, 'press release' means this document, any oral
presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material
discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ('Takeda')
regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any
question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not
constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or
otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or
approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered
to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall
be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press
release is being given (together with any further information which may be
provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient
for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment,
acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with
these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.
The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are
separate entities. In this press release, 'Takeda' is sometimes used for
convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in
general. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer to
subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are
also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular
company or companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press
release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding
Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including
estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation,
forward-looking statements often include words such as 'targets', 'plans',
'believes', 'hopes', 'continues', 'expects', 'aims', 'intends', 'ensures',
'will', 'may', 'should', 'would', 'could' 'anticipates', 'estimates',
'projects' or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These
forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important
factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements:
the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including
general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive
pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the
success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory
authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency
exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed
products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel
coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including
foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets
of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with
acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's
operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors
identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's
other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available
on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/
or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other
forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock
exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the
results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of,
and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future
results.
