Industry-first data center SSD that is compliant with the latest OCP standards
Offers superior performance, power efficiency and reliability, as well as
additional security to handle enterprise workloads
SEOUL, South Korea --(BUSINESS WIRE)--24.02.2021--
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology,
today announced that it has begun mass producing its most advanced line of data
center SSDs, the PM9A3 E1.S.
PM9A3, Industry-first data center SSD with the latest OCP standards (Photo:
Business Wire)
The new PM9A3 fully complies with the Open Compute Project (OCP) NVMe Cloud SSD
Specification to satisfy the rigorous demands of enterprise workloads. Defined
by leading data center providers including Facebook, the OCP Specification is a
set of unified interoperable standards, enabling SSD vendors to work toward
next-generation storage designs with much more effectiveness.
"Wider 5G deployment and accelerating growth in IoT devices are fueling a
hyperconnected lifestyle, driving the demand for more sophisticated hyperscale
data centers," said Cheolmin Park, vice president of Memory Product Planning at
Samsung Electronics. "Providing an optimal mix of performance, power,
reliability and firmware, we believe our new PM9A3 will help advance today's
data center storage technologies and expand the market for OCP-compliant SSDs."
'Innovations such as the OCP NVMe Cloud SSD and E1.S are important to solving
today's data center challenges. The OCP NVMe Cloud SSD Specification defines
hyperscale SSD requirements, enabling SSD makers to provide leading-edge
products that meet the challenging demands of hyperscale environments.
Deploying storage at scale is very challenging and Samsung's support for
next-generation industry-leading technologies such as the OCP NVMe Cloud SSD
and EDSFF E1.S is a great step forward,' said Ross Stenfort, Hardware Storage
Engineer at Facebook.
Built with the company's sixth-generation (1xx-layer) V-NAND, the PM9A3
dramatically improves performance over the fifth-generation V-NAND-based PM983a
(M.2), with double the sequential write speed at 3000MB/s, a 40% higher random
read speed of 750K IOPS and 150% higher random writes at 160K IOPS.
Power features are critical to maximizing the efficiency of data center
operations. The PM9A3 provides superior power efficiency at 283MB/s per watt
for sequential writes, making it nearly 50% more energy efficient than the
previous generation's 188MB/s per watt. In fact, replacing all server hard disk
drives (HDDs) launched in 2020 with the PM9A3 4TB drive would save 1,484
gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy, which is enough electricity to power all
households in a major metropolitan city during a summer month*.
The PM9A3 also comes in nine power levels to suit a diverse range of SSD form
factors and interfaces - from 8.25 watts for the M.2 form factor to 35W for
newer form factors such as EDSFF.
In addition to standard security features such as user data encryption and
authentication, the new drive is equipped with secure boot and anti-rollback
mechanisms to ensure robust data protection. Secure boot adds another layer of
protection against unauthorized firmware being used, while anti-rollback
prevents the drive from rolling back or downgrading to an older flawed version
of the firmware.
Samsung will continue to work closely with its data center partners to
standardize advanced storage technologies, and facilitate the development of
more cutting-edge memory solutions.
* Editor's note: based on a total of 1,412 GWh of electricity consumed by
households in Seoul, Korea, during August 2020
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and
technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones,
wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory,
system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the
Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
