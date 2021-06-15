MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Industry's first LPDDR5 uMCP to be mass produced and deployed across mid- to
high-end smartphones, starting this month
Samsung uMCP combines LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 NAND storage, providing
industry's highest performance, capacity and efficiency to make 5G
functionality accessible to many smartphone users
SEOUL, South Korea --(BUSINESS WIRE)--15.06.2021--
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology,
today announced that it has begun mass producing its latest smartphone memory
solution, the LPDDR5 UFS-based multichip package (uMCP). Samsung's uMCP
integrates the fastest LPDDR5 DRAM with the latest UFS 3.1 NAND flash,
delivering flagship-level performance to a much broader range of smartphone
users.
Samsung's uMCP with industry's highest performance, capacity and efficiency for
5G applications (Photo: Business Wire)
Samsung's uMCP with industry's highest performance, capacity and efficiency for
'Samsung's new LPDDR5 uMCP is built upon our rich legacy of memory advancements
and packaging know-how, enabling consumers to enjoy uninterrupted streaming,
gaming and mixed reality experiences even in lower-tier devices,' said
Young-soo Sohn, vice president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung
Electronics. 'As 5G-compatible devices become more mainstream, we anticipate
that our latest multichip package innovation will accelerate the market
transition to 5G and beyond, and help to bring the metaverse into our everyday
lives a lot faster.'
Based on the latest mobile DRAM and NAND interfaces, Samsung's uMCP can deliver
lightning-fast speed and high storage capacity at very low power. This
combination will allow more consumers to immerse themselves in numerous 5G
applications that were previously only available on premium flagship models,
including advanced photography, graphics-intensive gaming and augmented reality
(AR). Such flagship-level capabilities are made possible by a nearly 50%
improvement in DRAM performance, from 17 gigabytes per second (GB/s) to 25GB/s,
and a doubling of NAND flash performance, from 1.5GB/s to 3GB/s, over the
previous LPDDR4X-based UFS 2.2 solution.
The new uMCP also helps to maximize space efficiency within a smartphone by
integrating DRAM and NAND storage into a single compact package that measures
only 11.5mm x 13mm, allowing more space for other features. With DRAM
capacities ranging from 6 gigabytes (GB) to 12GB and storage options from 128GB
to 512GB, the Samsung uMCP can be easily customized to accommodate the diverse
needs of 5G smartphones throughout the mid- and high-end segments.
Samsung has successfully completed compatibility testing of the LPDDR5 uMCP
with several global smartphone manufacturers, and expects its uMCP-equipped
devices to hit mainstream markets starting this month.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and
technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones,
wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory,
system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the
Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.
