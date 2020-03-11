MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Lighting to energize or relax: new LED packages help improve alertness and the
quality of sleep by adjusting melatonin levels
SEOUL, South Korea --(BUSINESS WIRE)--11.03.2020--
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced digital component
solutions, today unveiled its first "human-centric" LED packages, collectively
known as LM302N. Engineered with carefully created light spectra, the LM302N
family helps human bodies adjust melatonin levels indoors, making people feel
more energetic or relaxed depending on their daily life patterns.
Samsung Electronics Unveils Its First Family of 'Human-centric' LED Components
to Enhance Indoor Lifestyles (Graphic: Business Wire)
'The benefits of using Samsung's LM302N reach beyond the basic lighting
function of visual recognition, by improving the non-visual biological effects
of lighting on people,' said Un Soo Kim, senior vice president of LED Business
Team at Samsung Electronics. 'Our LED solutions are ushering in a whole new
human-oriented approach of using artificial lighting to enhance productivity
and relaxation, benefitting modern-day indoor lifestyles.'
Melatonin, a hormone which regulates the sleep-wake cycle, responds to the cyan
wavelength range of light. Brighter cyan-concentrated lighting suppresses the
body's production of melatonin, increasing concentration and enabling a greater
overall sense of alertness. Similarly, a lower cyan light intensity minimizes
disturbances to the natural onset of the body's melatonin production, helping
to promote sleep quality.
Samsung's LM302N utilizes precisely designed light spectra with optimized
amounts of cyan to accommodate lighting needs to the extent desired at any
given point in time: the LM302N DAY improves alertness and the LM302N NITE
enhances relaxation. Standardized at 3.0x3.0mm, these offerings can fit in a
wide range of lighting fixtures and are protected against humidity and heat.
The LM302N DAY can suppress the body's melatonin level more than 18 percent
below that of conventional LED lighting. Available in a variety of color
temperatures from 3000K to 6500K, the DAY package can be used in a diverse
range of indoor applications, such as schools, offices, libraries and
industrial sites, to enhance an individual's sense of awakeness and energy
level.
The LM302N NITE can provide a proper level of brightness without hindering the
release of melatonin, helping people to maintain the hormone level as if they
were in a calm natural atmosphere at night. The body releases about five
percent more melatonin under lights with the LM302N NITE packages than
conventional LED packages, increasing relaxation. By comparison, spending a lot
of time under conventional nighttime lighting can cause excessive alertness
that makes it harder to fall asleep. Additionally, the LM302N NITE is offered
in color temperatures between 1800K and 4000K, providing design flexibility to
bring the benefits of relaxing light to a variety of lighting spaces.
The DAY and NITE packages can also be combined into a single luminaire to help
people maintain their natural circadian rhythm 24 hours a day. This
duo-lighting option is optimal for those who spend most of their time indoors
and struggle with confused body clocks.
The newly launched LM302N family is now in mass production.
LM302N Lineup
Product CRI* CCT (K)** M/P Ratio*** MDER**** Size
3000 0.65 0.59
3500 0.74 0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|4000
|0.84
|0.76
|LM302N DAY 80+
|
|
|3.0x3.0mm
|
|5000
|1.03
|0.93
|
|5700
|1.14
|1.03
|
|6500
|1.24
|1.12
|
|1800
|0.20
|0.18
|
|2200
|0.28
|0.25
|
|2700
|0.37
|0.34
|LM302N NITE 80+
|
|
|3.0x3.0mm
|
|3000
|0.48
|0.43
|
|3500
|0.56
|0.51
|
|4000
|0.64
|0.58
* CRI (Color rendering index): a standard method of measuring the quality of
light by quantifying how the colors of surfaces appear when illuminated by a
specific light source. The higher the CRI number, the more accurately a light
source will render the color of an object
** CCT (Correlated color temperature): a general indication of the 'warmth' or
'coolness' of light. Light sources with a CCT below 3200K are usually
considered warm (more red), whereas those with a CCT above 4000K are usually
considered cool (more blue) in appearance
*** M/P Ratio (Melanopic/photopic ratio): a measure of how efficiently a light
source triggers suppression of melatonin
**** MDER (Melanopic daylight efficacy ratio): a measure of how bright standard
light (Illuminant D65, defined by International Commission on Illumination)
should be for a level of melatonin suppression comparable to the tested light
source.
###
