11:20 | 04.03.2020
Business Wire News: Samy Kchok Appointed Sales Director France at Shippeo


04.03.2020 / 11:20

PARIS --(BUSINESS WIRE)--04.03.2020--

Samy Kchok brings over 20 years of Supply Chain expertise to Shippeo, the European leader in Supply Chain visibility.

Following a EUR20 million fundraising announcement in February 2020, Shippeo is appointing Samy Kchok as Sales Director France to strengthen its team and accelerate its growth in France. Thanks to his 22 years working with the largest French retailers (E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Monoprix), Samy Kchok will leverage his Supply Chain expertise and solid knowledge of shippers' challenges to continue Shippeo's significant development in France.

Samy Kchok will be working alongside Lucien Besse in Paris, leading the sales and pre-sales teams to further develop Shippeo's client base on the French market. He will also be in charge of supporting the ambitious recruitment plan announced following the recent fundraising campaign.

"We are thrilled to welcome Samy to our team. We have been following him for several years now. He has the dual capacity of deeply understanding our offer and the expectations of executives in terms of Supply Chain. His expertise will undoubtedly be a great asset to complete our leadership position in Europe." Explains Lucien Besse, CEO and co-founder of Shippeo.

Samy Kchok adds: "I'm truly excited to join Shippeo. It's an innovative company that I've seen grow from a shipper's point of view. My experience in the retail sector has made me particularly conscious of the expectations in the field and the new challenges arising in the Supply Chain. I am looking forward to applying these skills to further develop the market's leading solution".

Biography

Samy Kchok (44) began his career at E.Leclerc, in the Sales Administration (Scamark) and Logistics (Logilec) departments. In 2002 he joined Carrefour Group as a Transport Buyer, before moving on to become Supply Chain and Procurement Manager, Upstream Transport Director, Transport Projects Director and then Supply Transformation Programme Director. In 2018, he joined Monoprix / Samada as Logistics and Transport Organization Director. Samy Kchok is a graduate of l'École Supérieure des Transports de Paris and holds a DESS degree in Transport and Logistics from Paris-Sorbonne University.

Learn more about Shippeo, the European leader in supply chain visibility: www.shippeo.com
https://www.shippeo.com/press-releases/ samy-kchok-appointed-sales-director-france-shippeo

[CT]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20200304005306/en/

Kontakt:
Presse
Céline Bonniot
celine.bonniot@shippeo.com



