Samy Kchok brings over 20 years of Supply Chain expertise to Shippeo, the
European leader in Supply Chain visibility.
Following a EUR20 million fundraising announcement in February 2020, Shippeo is
appointing Samy Kchok as Sales Director France to strengthen its team and
accelerate its growth in France. Thanks to his 22 years working with the
largest French retailers (E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Monoprix), Samy Kchok will
leverage his Supply Chain expertise and solid knowledge of shippers' challenges
to continue Shippeo's significant development in France.
Samy Kchok will be working alongside Lucien Besse in Paris, leading the sales
and pre-sales teams to further develop Shippeo's client base on the French
market. He will also be in charge of supporting the ambitious recruitment plan
announced following the recent fundraising campaign.
"We are thrilled to welcome Samy to our team. We have been following him for
several years now. He has the dual capacity of deeply understanding our offer
and the expectations of executives in terms of Supply Chain. His expertise will
undoubtedly be a great asset to complete our leadership position in Europe."
Explains Lucien Besse, CEO and co-founder of Shippeo.
Samy Kchok adds: "I'm truly excited to join Shippeo. It's an innovative company
that I've seen grow from a shipper's point of view. My experience in the retail
sector has made me particularly conscious of the expectations in the field and
the new challenges arising in the Supply Chain. I am looking forward to
applying these skills to further develop the market's leading solution".
Biography
Samy Kchok (44) began his career at E.Leclerc, in the Sales Administration
(Scamark) and Logistics (Logilec) departments. In 2002 he joined Carrefour
Group as a Transport Buyer, before moving on to become Supply Chain and
Procurement Manager, Upstream Transport Director, Transport Projects Director
and then Supply Transformation Programme Director. In 2018, he joined Monoprix
/ Samada as Logistics and Transport Organization Director. Samy Kchok is a
graduate of l'École Supérieure des Transports de Paris and holds a DESS degree
in Transport and Logistics from Paris-Sorbonne University.
