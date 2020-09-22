MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Multi-year agreement with Microsoft includes Azure Orbital integration, SES's
expanded use of Azure and joint development of new video and data connectivity
services
LUXEMBOURG --(BUSINESS WIRE)--22.09.2020--
SES today announced plans to significantly advance its digital transformation
across its enterprise, operations and development of new services for the
cloud-scale era. As a cornerstone of the strategy, SES signed a multi-year
agreement with Microsoft to be an Azure Orbital partner as well as to
accelerate and expand the use of Microsoft Azure across its operations and
jointly develop cloud-based video and data connectivity managed services.
SES Advances Digital Transformation with Cloud-First Strategy, Expanded
Agreement (Photo: Business Wire)
As an Azure Orbital partner, SES will be co-locating and managing O3b mPOWER
gateways with Microsoft Azure locations so its customers are always only
'one-hop' away from their Azure cloud services anywhere in the world. In
addition, SES customers will enjoy improved network performance,
speed-to-market, flexibility and scalability to route over Microsoft's global
network and inject value-added, cloud-based managed services such as enhanced
security, SD-WAN, and other network functions into the service chain.
Additionally, to support customers migrating to the cloud, SES has established
a corporate cloud cross-functional team responsible for driving cloud adoption
within its own enterprise and operations, and defining, developing and
launching seamless cloud, content and connectivity solutions across all of the
company's key market segments. These cloud-based solutions will enable SES
customers to enjoy the agility, flexibility and cost-optimisation they require
in capitalising on new revenue opportunities. Under the corporate cloud
initiative, SES is also moving its IT systems and operations to cloud-based
automated services and applications.
'With the breadth and scope of Azure's global platform and capabilities,
Microsoft emerges as an ideal partner in our accelerated transformation into a
cloud-first enterprise delivering cloud-based video and data managed services,'
said JP Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks who leads SES's corporate cloud
initiative. 'We believe our customers - from dense urban areas to remote and
rural locations around the world - will be best served by a 'new space'
ecosystem that enables them to be more agile, scale flexibly and seize new
revenue opportunities.'
Key elements of the new agreement include:
Azure Orbital Partner
SES will be the medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite partner for Microsoft Azure
Orbital, a managed service that lets network operators communicate and control
their satellite capacity, process data and scale their operations - all
directly within Azure.
The two companies will make joint investments in Azure Orbital ground stations
for the MEO and Earth Observation segments that SES will deploy and manage
based on its industry expertise, with the first Earth Observation gateway being
located at Quincy, Western Australia.
In anticipation of its upcoming next-generation MEO communications system, SES
has opted to co-locate multiple O3b mPOWER telemetry, tracking and command (TT&
C) systems and data ground stations with Microsoft Azure edge sites. SES has
designed a cloud-scale operational environment and will leverage Azure Orbital
as a core platform to provide leading data analytics, geospatial tools, machine
learning, and Azure AI services.
In the past few months, the two companies have also demonstrated cloud
connectivity failover scenarios using SES's O3b MEO satellites to back-up fiber
connections to Azure.
Turnkey 'Broadcast-grade' Cloud Video
After successfully demonstrating the technical performance and business
benefits of moving playout video services to Azure in 2019, SES is committed to
delivering the entire range of video services to cloud.
In addition to its cloud playout solution, SES is developing other turnkey
cloud-based solutions that includes cloud encoding, packaging, streaming and
content management all delivered from Azure. The shift to a cloud-orchestration
platform will provide more flexibility, scalability and agility, therefore
improving our video customers' experience with a simple end-to-end solution.
Digital Transformation and Cloud Center of Excellence
In addition to simplifying and standardizing its corporate technology stack
across its internal business units on Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, SES is
working with Microsoft to migrate its on-premise infrastructure to Azure and
build an in-house Cloud Center of Excellence to implement cloud-first
strategies and open ecosystems for customers. SES is also transforming the
automation, orchestration and agility for its video and network managed
services using platform-as-a-service and other Azure tools.
'Our launch of Azure Orbital and diverse collaboration with SES underscores our
belief that multi-orbit satellite connectivity will be a key driver for the
next phase of Azure's growth as it opens new markets and customer locations to
cloud services,' said William Chappell, Vice President, CTO Mission ENG at
Microsoft. 'In addition, SES's cloud-first strategy and focus on industry
standards and automation aligns with our vision for how the world will connect
for work, education, entertainment, healthcare and more going forward.'
About SES
SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by
distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless
connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity
solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of
satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance,
including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system.
By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to
deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the
air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications
companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud
service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners.
SES's video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach
of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear
and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock
exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.
Kontakt:
Suzanne Ong
External Communications
Tel. +352 710 725 500
suzanne.ong@ses.com
