SES's proven low-latency MEO managed services to be part of Microsoft's new
multi-orbit satellite connectivity integrated with Azure, promising optimized
cloud application performance for O3b mPOWER customers
LUXEMBOURG --(BUSINESS WIRE)--22.09.2020--
SES today announced it has joined as the medium Earth orbit (MEO) connectivity
partner for Microsoft Azure Orbital, Microsoft's new managed service enabling
network operators to communicate and control their satellite capacity, process
data, and scale their operations directly within Azure. The integration is part
of a multi-year agreement between the two companies that accelerates and
expands SES's use of Azure to significantly advance the digital transformation
of the company's services and operations as part of its cloud-first strategy.
SES Becomes Microsoft Azure Orbital Founding Connectivity Partner
Business Wire)
As pioneers in Microsoft's new cloud ecosystem in space, the two companies will
make joint investments in Azure Orbital ground stations that SES will deploy
and manage for the MEO and Earth Observation segments. The first MEO and Earth
Observation gateways will be located in Phoenix, Arizona, United States and
Quincy, Western Australia respectively
In anticipation of O3b mPOWER, SES's next-generation MEO communications system,
SES and Microsoft will seamlessly co-locate several telemetry, tracking and
command (TT&C) systems and data ground stations with Microsoft's Azure edge
sites.
The integration of both SES and Azure networks will provide O3b mPOWER
customers with 'one-hop' access to their Azure cloud services. The option to
route over Microsoft's global network and inject value-added, cloud-based
managed services such as enhanced security, SD-WAN, and other network functions
into the service chain will mean that SES customers can enjoy improved network
performance, speed-to-market, flexibility and scalability they need to
capitalise on new revenue opportunities.
O3b mPOWER is SES's next-generation MEO communications system. It is currently
under construction and on track for launch in 2021. The high-throughput and
low-latency satellites as well as automated and intelligence-powered ground
infrastructure will deliver managed services of hundreds of Mbps up to multiple
Gbps per second to customers.
Today's agreement builds on the work started last year between the two
companies, which added SES as an Azure ExpressRoute partner and SES as the
first satellite operator to implement Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP)
using NFV technology on Azure.
'In the last 12-18 months, our focus has been to accelerate our customers'
cloud adoption plans. We are pleased to have found an ideal partner in
Microsoft with its new Azure Orbital system. This agreement leverages both
companies' know-how - SES's experience in satellite infrastructure and
Microsoft's cloud expertise - and are building blocks in developing new and
innovative solutions for the future,' said JP Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks.
'In addition to building and managing EOS gateways for Microsoft, we are also
thrilled that we will be co-locating, deploying and operating our
next-generation O3b mPOWER gateways alongside Microsoft's data centres. This
one-hop connectivity to the cloud from remote sites will enable our MEO
customers to enhance their cloud application performance, optimise business
operations with much flexibility and agility needed to expand new markets.'
'Our launch of Azure Orbital will enable our partners' customers to on-ramp
their data into Azure where it can immediately be processed with market-leading
data analytics, geospatial tools and machine learning services, adding another
layer of automation and intelligence in their networks,' said Jeff Cohen,
Partner Program Manager, Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. 'In addition,
SES's O3b mPOWER communications system is proof of SES's cloud-first strategy,
focusing on industry standards and orchestration, and aligns with our
connectivity vision for the future, and we are delighted to be kicking off this
project.'
About SES
SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by
distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless
connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity
solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of
satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance,
including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system.
By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to
deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the
air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications
companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud
service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners.
SES's video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach
of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear
and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock
exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.
