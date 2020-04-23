MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Leader in content and connectivity solutions increases technical reach across
Africa, APAC, LATAM and Europe by 12 million TV households in 2019
SES announced today that the number of global TV households it reaches directly
or indirectly via satellite has increased by 12 million to 367 million in 2019.
Findings from the company's annual Satellite Monitor market research validates,
once again, SES's position as the world's leading video content distributor via
satellite and shows the important role that satellite continues to play in
reaching the largest possible audience globally.
SES Delivers Over 8,300 TV Channels to 367 Million Homes Worldwide (Photo:
Business Wire)
Much of the increase in the 12 million TV households is attributed to the
leading infrastructure of TV reception - satellite and cable - which grew by 9
million in 2019 to 153 million and 149 million homes respectively. Internet
Protocol TV (IPTV) and terrestrial TV grew by a combined 3 million to 43
million and 21 million homes.
The Satellite Monitor study also showed that SES's technical reach has
increased across several continents, including Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific
(APAC), and Latin America (LATAM). Europe continues to be the strongest market
for SES, with 168 million total households served by the SES fleet, up by 1
million from 2018, followed by North America at 69 million.
In LATAM, SES has captured an audience of 42 million households, a significant
increase from the 34 million households reported in 2018, thanks in part to the
launch of a new satellite - SES 14 - which is boosting cable and IPTV growth in
the region. This year also marked the first year that SES collected results
from Indonesia and the Philippines. In total, SES serves 39 million APAC
households with Direct-to-Home (DTH) feeds. The research also found that SES
delivers digital television to 13 million households in the Middle East and 35
million homes in Africa. Altogether, SES has observed a combined growth of
almost 5 million households across APAC and Africa.
SES's TV market research sheds light on several key trends behind the relevance
of satellite broadcasting, including the transition from analog to digital TV
and the rise of HD broadcast. End consumers in Ghana and Nigeria are choosing
satellite TV for its better value proposition and free-to-air offerings, rather
than purchasing new hardware and switching to digital terrestrial TV. The
Satellite Monitor study also revealed that HD broadcast has been on the rise in
Europe, with 167 million TV households, an increase of 5 million from 2018.
Satellite remains the preferred choice of infrastructure when it comes to HD
content broadcasting, underscoring the key value proposition of satellite
broadcasting as a reliable and cost-effective video delivery to large
audiences.
'Broadcasters and TV platform operators need robust and reliable data before
they make the decision to enter new markets. For more than 25 years, SES has
been the only satellite-based solutions provider in the world to regularly and
extensively monitor the industry in specific countries and identify key trends
for our customers to help them succeed in their business and expand their
reach,' said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO at SES Video. 'The results of our annual
Satellite Monitor market research demonstrate that satellite continues to be
the most optimal infrastructure to deliver high picture quality, and that
despite changing consumption habits, people still strongly rely on linear TV
and complement it with OTT content.'
Introduced in 1994, SES's annual Satellite Monitor research reveals the
detailed technical reach of SES and valuable insights into the video market and
trends worldwide. It is seen as an important tool for SES's customers, the
leading broadcasters and content owners.
About SES
SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by
distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless
connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity
solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of
satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance,
including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system.
By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to
deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the
air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications
companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud
service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners.
SES's video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach
of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear
and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock
exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.
