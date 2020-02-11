MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Current CFO of Aperam S.A. will assume his new role from May 2020
LUXEMBOURG
SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, today announced the
Board of Directors has appointed Sandeep Jalan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
of SES. He will assume the position from 6 May 2020.
SES Names Sandeep Jalan as New Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Sandeep has 30 years of experience in financial and operational leadership
roles across Asia and Europe. He is most recently the CFO of Aperam, a global
leader in the stainless, electrical and specialty steel industry, a role he has
held since 2014. Previously, he worked for the ArcelorMittal Group since 1999
where he held various roles including the CFO of ArcelorMittal Long Carbon
Europe and was part of the M&A team responsible for numerous acquisitions in
both steel and mining. He was also the CFO & Company Secretary for Ispat Alloys
Ltd from 1993 to 1999.
Sandeep is a Commerce Graduate from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Chartered
Accountant (equivalent to CPA) and Company Secretary from the respective
Institutes in India. He has also completed an Executive Education Programme on
Leadership at the London Business School and an Executive Education program on
Strategic Finance at IMD, Lausanne.
An Indian national and resident of Luxembourg, Sandeep succeeds Andrew Browne
who stepped down in October 2019.
Steve Collar, CEO of SES, said, 'I am delighted to welcome Sandeep to the
leadership team at SES as our new CFO. From the moment I met him, I felt
strongly that his wealth of experience in international, capital-intensive
industries would be a great complement to the team. He has an amazing track
record as the CFO of a successful publicly-traded company and his roles at both
corporate and operational levels will bring great value to SES and our
stakeholders.'
Sandeep said, 'I am excited to join SES and thank the Board of Directors for
the confidence they have placed in me. I look forward to working with everyone
at SES where we can learn from one another and together deliver an exciting
future for SES.'
About SES
SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by
distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless
connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity
solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of
satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance,
including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system.
By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to
deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the
air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications
companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud
service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners.
SES's video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach
of over 355 million households, delivering managed media services for both
linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg
stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at:
www.ses.com.
