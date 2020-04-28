MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* FETCROJA^(R) (cefiderocol) has received European Commission (EC) marketing
authorisation for the treatment of infections due to aerobic Gram-negative
bacteria in adults with limited treatment options^1
* The approval was based on non-clinical data and the PK/PD package
(including in vitro data) and supported by the clinical data from three key
studies submitted by Shionogi
* Cefiderocol is the first treatment which provides coverage against all
Gram-negative pathogens considered of critical priority by the WHO -
carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and
Enterobacteriaceae^2,3
* Cefiderocol is the world's first siderophore cephalosporin that uses the
bacteria's own iron uptake system to gain entry into the cell, acting like
a Trojan horse^4 Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major health burden
which results in ~25,000 patients' deaths per year in the EU from an
infection with multidrug-resistant bacteria^5, so new and effective
treatment options are urgently needed
OSAKA, Japan & AMSTERDAM --(BUSINESS WIRE)--28.04.2020--

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President & CEO: Isao
Teshirogi, Ph.D.) and its European subsidiary, Shionogi B.V. (hereafter
"Shionogi") today announces that the European Commission (EC) has granted a
marketing authorisation for cefiderocol, a new antibiotic for the treatment of
infections due to aerobic Gram-negative bacteria in adults (18 years or older)
with limited treatment options.^1
Cefiderocol has extensive in vitro activity against a broad spectrum of aerobic
Gram-negative pathogens.
The EC approval of cefiderocol was based on the non-clinical data package,
including the PK/PD data package. Data from multinational surveillance studies
for cefiderocol demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a broad spectrum
of aerobic Gram-negative pathogens including all three WHO critical priority
pathogens: carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas
aeruginosa, and Enterobacterales^2,3, as well as Stenotrophomonas maltophilia.^
6 Cefiderocol also demonstrated in vitro activity against certain bacteria that
contain very problematic resistant enzymes such as ESBLs, AmpC, serine- and
metallo-carbapenemases.^7,8
Cefiderocol clinical trials
Data from three clinical studies: APEKS-cUTI and APEKS-NP and CREDIBLE-CR
supported the marketing authorisation of cefiderocol.^1 Data from the studies
demonstrated the efficacy of cefiderocol in patients with the following types
of infection: complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) ^9; hospital-acquired
pneumonia (HAP), ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), sepsis (including
complicated intra-abdominal infection (cIAI) and skin and skin structure
infection (SSSI)) and patients with bacteraemia (some with no identified
primary focus of infection). One of the studies included patients with
Gram-negative infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens including
carbapenem-resistant bacteria from the WHO priority list.^1
'Antimicrobial resistance is a growing global health threat that is only set to
get worse if no action is taken, so it is very welcome news that this new and
effective antibiotic has now been approved in Europe,' said Prof. Peter Hawkey,
Institute of Microbiology and Infection College of Medical and Dental Sciences,
University of Birmingham. 'Cefiderocol is active against all the critical
pathogens that are most concerning to the World Health Organization so will be
a much-needed option for clinicians treating some of the most severe
Gram-negative infections.'
Cefiderocol
Cefiderocol is the world's first siderophore cephalosporin antibiotic with a
novel mechanism of entry through the outer membrane of Gram-negative pathogens
by using the bacteria's own iron uptake system to gain cell entry, acting like
a Trojan horse. In addition to entering cells by passive diffusion through
porin channels, Cefiderocol binds to ferric iron and is actively transported
into bacterial cells through the outer membrane via the bacterial iron
transporters, which function to incorporate this essential nutrient for
bacteria.^10 These mechanisms allow cefiderocol to achieve higher
concentrations in the periplasmic space where it can bind to penicillin-binding
proteins and inhibit cell wall synthesis in the bacterial cells.^4
Carbapenem resistance (CR) in Gram-negative bacteria is due to three main
mechanisms:
* Beta-lactamases which cause enzymatic breakdown of beta-lactams
* Changes in porin channels (through mutations and decrease in number)
through which beta-lactams and other antibiotics diffuse into cells,
* Overexpression of efflux pumps which occurs post-exposure and pumps
antibiotics out of cells
As a result of its novel structure and mechanism of cell uptake, cefiderocol
can overcome these three major mechanisms of CR.
'This approval represents another significant milestone in Shionogi's ongoing
commitment to develop medicines that help fight these life-threatening
infections in patients for whom limited, or no alternative treatment options
exist,' said Takuko Sawada, Director of the Board, Executive Vice President.
'Cefiderocol's novel mechanism of cell entry is like a Trojan horse; it
exploits the bacteria's own iron uptake transporters to effectively enter the
bacterial cell, which allows it to overcome the three major mechanisms of
carbapenem-resistance in Gram-negative bacteria.'
Resistant Gram-negative infections
The increasing resistance of many infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria
to existing therapies, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales and
non-fermenting species such as P. aeruginosa, A. baumannii, and S. maltophilia,
makes them difficult to treat and results in high mortality rates.^11 The World
Health Organization have identified carbapenem-resistant strains of
Enterobacterales, P. aeruginosa and A. baumannii as the top priority in the
research and development of new antibiotics.^2 Cefiderocol is the first
antibiotic to address all three major mechanisms of carbapenem-resistance and
is an important new treatment option to address this urgent unmet need.
As a result of COVID-19 some ventilated patients with viral pneumonia may
develop secondary carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections.
Similar to nosocomial pneumonia patients with carbapenem-resistant
Gram-negative infections, Cefiderocol may be a considered as a treatment
option.
About Antimicrobial Resistance
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major health burden which urgently needs to
be addressed. In Europe about 25,000 patients die from an infection with
multidrug-resistant bacteria every year^5. Infections caused by
carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacteria are often associated with a high
mortality rate^12. If no action is taken, antibiotic resistance is predicted to
kill 10 million people every year by 2050, at a cumulative cost to global
economic output of 100 trillion USD.^13
About cefiderocol access
Shionogi is committed to making Cefiderocol available as quickly as possible in
the European Economic Area, to adult patients (18 years or older) with
infections due to aerobic Gram-negative bacteria and limited treatment options
Cefiderocol is commercially available in the U.S after approval by the FDA in
2019 under the brand name FETROJA^(R) for patients 18 years of age or older who
have limited or no alternative treatment options, for the treatment of
complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, caused
by the following: susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms: Escherichia coli,
Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and
Enterobacter cloacae complex.^14
Shionogi's commitment to fighting antimicrobial resistance
Shionogi has a strong heritage in the field of anti-infectives and has been
developing antimicrobial therapies for more than 60 years. Shionogi is proud to
be one of the few large pharmaceutical companies that continues to focus on
research and development in anti-infectives. The company invests the highest
proportion of its pharmaceutical revenues in relevant anti-infectives R&D
compared to other large pharmaceutical companies.^15
About Shionogi
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a 142-year-old global, research driven pharmaceutical
company headquartered in Osaka, Japan, that is dedicated to bringing benefits
to patients based on its corporate philosophy of 'supplying the best possible
medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve.' The
company currently markets products in several therapeutic areas including
anti-infectives, pain, CNS disorders, cardiovascular diseases and
gastroenterology. Shionogi's research and development currently target two
therapeutic areas: infectious diseases, and pain/CNS disorders.
For more information on Shionogi & Co., Ltd., please visit http://
www.shionogi.co.jp/en/.
Shionogi B.V. is the European headquarters of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. For more
information on Shionogi B.V., please visit www.shionogi.eu.
Forward Looking Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are
based on expectations in light of the information currently available,
assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause
actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and
uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions
such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rate
and currency exchange rate. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply
with respect to product-related forward-looking statements. Product risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and discontinuation
of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about
product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of
important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and changes of
laws and regulations. Also, for existing products, there are manufacturing and
marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build
production capacity to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials and entry
of competitive products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to
update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
FETCROJA SMPC: https://www.shionogi.eu/media/418054/ema-combined-h-4829-en.pdf
(c) 2020 Shionogi Europe. London, WC2B 6UF. All Rights Reserved.
