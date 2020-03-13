MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Sigfox Russia's first mission will be to roll-out mass IoT services
MOSCOW --(BUSINESS WIRE)--13.03.2020--
In partnership with Energo Capital, a digital venture capital company,
operating across Russia and the Baltics, Sigfox, the world's leading Internet
of Things (IoT) service provider and first global 0G network operator, launches
its 0G network for IoT in the Russian Federation. The newly formed Sigfox
Russia will be using ultra-long coverage base stations to create a nationwide
0G network, covering more than 85% of the population, large industrial sites,
transport hubs and corridors. This communication network will allow millions of
sensors, metering and other devices to 'connect,' through low-power, simple and
inexpensive radio modules.
Today, Sigfox operates in more than 70 countries on 5 continents with more than
1.1 billion people, transmitting 26 million messages daily from 15.4 million
IoT devices.
'Russia is a key country not only because of market size, which is predicted to
grow to $7.6 billion in 2022,' notes Bertrand Ramé, Senior Vice President
Expansion & Partner Management at Sigfox. 'For the global economy, Russia is
also very important for the digitalization of thousands of kilometers of
railway corridors within the Belt and Road Initiative, all the way through the
Baltics and Poland to Western Europe. Sigfox as the proven leader in
transportation and logistics IoT services is very well positioned to help
fulfill this challenge. For the countries of the region, Russia is the
technological leader in the IoT field and will drive regional digitalization.
Within the global digital ecosystem, Russia is acknowledged for creating and
delivering innovative IoT technologies and products'.
The availability of the global 0G communication standard in Russia will
contribute to the implementation of the National 'Digital Economy of the
Russian Federation' program, will stimulate the development of the Russian
digital ecosystem and will reduce the costs of implementing IoT solutions by
adapting global best practices.
Sigfox's open communication standard will provide localization and make
available international IoT solutions, while also strengthening the export
potential of Russian companies developing and manufacturing IoT technologies
and products.
Midterm plans also include providing coverage in areas where it is impossible
to create terrestrial 0G communication networks such as Taiga, the Northern Sea
Route, etc. by using the future ELO nanosatellite constellation, deployed and
operated by Sigfox in partnership with Eutelsat.
Sigfox Russia is the exclusive distributor of Sigfox in Russia and offers
comprehensive solutions including the Sigfox' 0G network, smart devices and
platforms.
'We saw a significant demand for Sigfox solutions in transport and logistics,
infrastructure and utilities and commercial real estate sectors. We have
designed our network deployment plans based on the market potential,' says Eric
Brisset, CEO of Sigfox Russia. 'It is possible that we may accelerate our
plans. This is due to an increase in the number of requests from companies from
other market segments, as well as significant interest from potential partners
who would like to be part of Sigfox' global business.'
0G technology
The Sigfox global 0G network has been designed to connect the physical world
with the digital universe and power industry transformation. It is a simple,
open and energy-efficient communication technology for the Internet of Things,
providing an ultra-low cost for connecting and operating devices. The use of an
unlicensed radio range, an ultra-narrowband communication standard, simple and
energy-efficient devices with a lifespan of more than 12 years and a cost of
not more than $1.5, a roaming-free global space, allow digitalization of
objects of the physical world that were previously impossible or unprofitable
to connect to communication networks.
Services
Sigfox offers solutions for various segments of the economy: transport,
logistics and supply chain, commercial real estate management, manufacturing,
retail, agriculture, ground handling of airports, company insurance, energy and
utilities, social and municipal sectors, etc.
Sigfox services are used by international companies such as Total, Airbus,
Michelin, Danone, Bosch, PSA and many others to create new sources of revenue,
increase operational efficiency, improve customer service, reduce risks and
increase security. Among recent significant contracts for connecting hundreds
of thousands of devices, contracts have been signed with DHL, the global leader
in logistics and express delivery, and the Japanese gas distribution operator
NICIGAS.
Global ecosystem
Sigfox offers Russian device and platform manufacturers an opportunity to join
its global ecosystem of suppliers by participating in Starter and Build
programs. Using these programs, developers gain an idea of each stage of
product creation and can access technical documents, online instructions and
assistance on certification.
About Sigfox
Sigfox is the initiator of the 0G network and the world's leading IoT (Internet
of Things) service provider. Its global network allows billions of devices to
connect to the Internet, in a straightforward way, while consuming as little
energy as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications
addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy
consumption and global scalability.
Today, the network is available in 70+ countries, with 1 billion people
covered. ISO 9001 certified and surrounded by a large ecosystem of partners and
IoT key players, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards
more digital services, in key areas such as Asset Tracking and Supply Chain.
Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is
headquartered in France and has offices in Madrid, Munich, Boston, Dallas, San
Jose, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.
Kontakt:
Media Contact
Sigfox Russia
Olga Vanyushina, Head of Marketing
olga.vanyushina@sigfoxrussia.com
Sigfox
Antoine Mège, PR & Content Manager
antoine.mege@sigfox.com
