

13.03.2020



Sigfox Russia's first mission will be to roll-out mass IoT services

MOSCOW --(BUSINESS WIRE)--13.03.2020--

In partnership with Energo Capital, a digital venture capital company, operating across Russia and the Baltics, Sigfox, the world's leading Internet of Things (IoT) service provider and first global 0G network operator, launches its 0G network for IoT in the Russian Federation. The newly formed Sigfox Russia will be using ultra-long coverage base stations to create a nationwide 0G network, covering more than 85% of the population, large industrial sites, transport hubs and corridors. This communication network will allow millions of sensors, metering and other devices to 'connect,' through low-power, simple and inexpensive radio modules.

Today, Sigfox operates in more than 70 countries on 5 continents with more than 1.1 billion people, transmitting 26 million messages daily from 15.4 million IoT devices.

'Russia is a key country not only because of market size, which is predicted to grow to $7.6 billion in 2022,' notes Bertrand Ramé, Senior Vice President Expansion & Partner Management at Sigfox. 'For the global economy, Russia is also very important for the digitalization of thousands of kilometers of railway corridors within the Belt and Road Initiative, all the way through the Baltics and Poland to Western Europe. Sigfox as the proven leader in transportation and logistics IoT services is very well positioned to help fulfill this challenge. For the countries of the region, Russia is the technological leader in the IoT field and will drive regional digitalization. Within the global digital ecosystem, Russia is acknowledged for creating and delivering innovative IoT technologies and products'.

The availability of the global 0G communication standard in Russia will contribute to the implementation of the National 'Digital Economy of the Russian Federation' program, will stimulate the development of the Russian digital ecosystem and will reduce the costs of implementing IoT solutions by adapting global best practices.

Sigfox's open communication standard will provide localization and make available international IoT solutions, while also strengthening the export potential of Russian companies developing and manufacturing IoT technologies and products.

Midterm plans also include providing coverage in areas where it is impossible to create terrestrial 0G communication networks such as Taiga, the Northern Sea Route, etc. by using the future ELO nanosatellite constellation, deployed and operated by Sigfox in partnership with Eutelsat.

Sigfox Russia is the exclusive distributor of Sigfox in Russia and offers comprehensive solutions including the Sigfox' 0G network, smart devices and platforms.

'We saw a significant demand for Sigfox solutions in transport and logistics, infrastructure and utilities and commercial real estate sectors. We have designed our network deployment plans based on the market potential,' says Eric Brisset, CEO of Sigfox Russia. 'It is possible that we may accelerate our plans. This is due to an increase in the number of requests from companies from other market segments, as well as significant interest from potential partners who would like to be part of Sigfox' global business.'

0G technology

The Sigfox global 0G network has been designed to connect the physical world with the digital universe and power industry transformation. It is a simple, open and energy-efficient communication technology for the Internet of Things, providing an ultra-low cost for connecting and operating devices. The use of an unlicensed radio range, an ultra-narrowband communication standard, simple and energy-efficient devices with a lifespan of more than 12 years and a cost of not more than $1.5, a roaming-free global space, allow digitalization of objects of the physical world that were previously impossible or unprofitable to connect to communication networks.

Services

Sigfox offers solutions for various segments of the economy: transport, logistics and supply chain, commercial real estate management, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, ground handling of airports, company insurance, energy and utilities, social and municipal sectors, etc.

Sigfox services are used by international companies such as Total, Airbus, Michelin, Danone, Bosch, PSA and many others to create new sources of revenue, increase operational efficiency, improve customer service, reduce risks and increase security. Among recent significant contracts for connecting hundreds of thousands of devices, contracts have been signed with DHL, the global leader in logistics and express delivery, and the Japanese gas distribution operator NICIGAS.

Global ecosystem

Sigfox offers Russian device and platform manufacturers an opportunity to join its global ecosystem of suppliers by participating in Starter and Build programs. Using these programs, developers gain an idea of each stage of product creation and can access technical documents, online instructions and assistance on certification.

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the initiator of the 0G network and the world's leading IoT (Internet of Things) service provider. Its global network allows billions of devices to connect to the Internet, in a straightforward way, while consuming as little energy as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption and global scalability.

Today, the network is available in 70+ countries, with 1 billion people covered. ISO 9001 certified and surrounded by a large ecosystem of partners and IoT key players, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services, in key areas such as Asset Tracking and Supply Chain. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in France and has offices in Madrid, Munich, Boston, Dallas, San Jose, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

Kontakt:

Media Contact

Sigfox Russia

Olga Vanyushina, Head of Marketing

olga.vanyushina@sigfoxrussia.com

Sigfox

Antoine Mège, PR & Content Manager

antoine.mege@sigfox.com