LUXEMBOURG --(BUSINESS WIRE)--23.12.2021--
Sisvel International S.A. ('Sisvel') announced today that it has signed a
worldwide patent license agreement with Panasonic Corporation ('Panasonic') for
Sisvel's VP9 Licensing Program covering the sale and distribution of
Panasonic's VP9 enabled products.
'Sisvel has a longstanding partnership with Panasonic. The Company is already a
licensee of other Sisvel licensing programs in different technological fields
and we are very pleased that Panasonic has now concluded an agreement that
reflects the value of the VP9 portfolio, acknowledging once more the fairness
and the reliability of the programs managed by Sisvel' said Valentina Piola,
Program Manager of Sisvel's VP9 Licensing Program. She continues 'Sisvel's VP9
licensing program aims to facilitate the licensing of this video codec
technology to ensure a level playing field on the market. We hope that other
implementers will soon follow Panasonic's example'.
Further details on the terms and conditions of Sisvel's VP9 Licensing Platform
are available at: https://sisvel.com/licensing-programs/
audio-and-video-coding-decoding/video-coding-platform/license-terms/
vp9-license-terms
About Sisvel
Sisvel International S.A. is the holding company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is
a world leader in fostering innovation and managing IP. The group identifies,
evaluates and maximises the value of IP assets for its partners around the
world, providing firms with a revenue stream which can be reinvested in
innovation for the generation of future revenues. Sisvel has more than 35
years' experience in the management of successful patent portfolios, including
those relating to audio compression standards (MP3 and MPEG audio), as well as
broadcasting and digital terrestrial television standards maintained by the
Digital Video Broadcasting Project. Sisvel operates patent pools and joint
licensing programmes in the fields of mobile communication, wireless local area
networking 802.11, video coding, digital video broadcasting, recommendation
engines and broadband access to data networks.
Background information on the history of video codecs and why it is important
to sustain innovation is available at: www.playtherightfuture.com.
Kontakt:
Media Contact Sisvel Group
Giulia Dini
Communications Manager
Tel: +34 93 131 5570
giulia.dini@sisvel.com
