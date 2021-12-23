UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
10:20 | 23.12.2021
Business Wire News: Sisvel Signs an Agreement Under the VP9 Patents With Panasonic Corporation


23.12.2021 / 10:20

MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

LUXEMBOURG --(BUSINESS WIRE)--23.12.2021--

Sisvel International S.A. ('Sisvel') announced today that it has signed a worldwide patent license agreement with Panasonic Corporation ('Panasonic') for Sisvel's VP9 Licensing Program covering the sale and distribution of Panasonic's VP9 enabled products.

'Sisvel has a longstanding partnership with Panasonic. The Company is already a licensee of other Sisvel licensing programs in different technological fields and we are very pleased that Panasonic has now concluded an agreement that reflects the value of the VP9 portfolio, acknowledging once more the fairness and the reliability of the programs managed by Sisvel' said Valentina Piola, Program Manager of Sisvel's VP9 Licensing Program. She continues 'Sisvel's VP9 licensing program aims to facilitate the licensing of this video codec technology to ensure a level playing field on the market. We hope that other implementers will soon follow Panasonic's example'.

Further details on the terms and conditions of Sisvel's VP9 Licensing Platform are available at: https://sisvel.com/licensing-programs/ audio-and-video-coding-decoding/video-coding-platform/license-terms/ vp9-license-terms

About Sisvel

Sisvel International S.A. is the holding company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is a world leader in fostering innovation and managing IP. The group identifies, evaluates and maximises the value of IP assets for its partners around the world, providing firms with a revenue stream which can be reinvested in innovation for the generation of future revenues. Sisvel has more than 35 years' experience in the management of successful patent portfolios, including those relating to audio compression standards (MP3 and MPEG audio), as well as broadcasting and digital terrestrial television standards maintained by the Digital Video Broadcasting Project. Sisvel operates patent pools and joint licensing programmes in the fields of mobile communication, wireless local area networking 802.11, video coding, digital video broadcasting, recommendation engines and broadband access to data networks.

Background information on the history of video codecs and why it is important to sustain innovation is available at: www.playtherightfuture.com.

[CT]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20211223005052/en/

Kontakt:
Media Contact Sisvel Group
Giulia Dini
Communications Manager
Tel: +34 93 131 5570
giulia.dini@sisvel.com



Ende der Pressemitteilung

Emittent/Herausgeber: Business Wire Pressemitteilung via mecom Mediensatellit
Schlagwort(e): Sonderthemen

23.12.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

1261787  23.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261787&application_name=news&site_id=financial_de


NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:04 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Ifo: Corona trifft Städte ...

08:57 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Kreise: Söder nach Treffen mit ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon nach ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Sitzung des UEFA-Exekutivkomitees ...

08:49 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Aktien Asien: China-Börsen klar ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer