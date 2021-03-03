MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
The pioneering growth capital fund is the largest dedicated to biopharma and
medtech companies seeking scale-up financing in Europe
With over EUR2 billion under management, Sofinnova Partners continues its
expansion across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed
to later-stage
PARIS --(BUSINESS WIRE)--03.03.2021--
Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based
in Paris, London and Milan, announced today the final close of the Sofinnova
Crossover Fund at EUR445 million ($540 million USD). The fund was oversubscribed
and significantly exceeded its target. This capital raise positions Sofinnova
Partners as the largest crossover investor in Europe dedicated to late-stage
biopharma and medtech investments.
The fund will maintain its focus on European clinical-stage companies needing
scale-up capital and will also support best-in-class companies in the U.S. and
elsewhere. The fund has, to date, invested in 10 high-profile companies
developing unique products that address major unmet clinical needs. The initial
portfolio has demonstrated outstanding progress since inception, with the
majority of investments reaching positive clinical trial milestones and raising
large financings, including two NASDAQ IPOs of European companies.
Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners,
commented: 'European biopharma and medtech companies have matured tremendously
in the last decade. Sofinnova Partners was the first European VC to seize the
opportunity to unlock the potential of these high-growth start-ups by providing
late-stage capital, building on our decades of experience funding innovative
life science companies. With over EUR2 billion of assets under management
dedicated to life science investing and an outstanding international team,
Sofinnova Partners continues its expansion to partner with ambitious
entrepreneurs across Europe, from company creation to late-stage developments.'
Cédric Moreau, Partner in the Sofinnova Crossover Fund, commented: 'We are
grateful for the continuing support of our existing and new limited partners
from all over the world who have helped us reach a target significantly beyond
our initial objectives. The Sofinnova Crossover Fund is the largest of its kind
in Europe and the only one with a team solely dedicated to growth-stage
opportunities in healthcare. There has never been more awareness of the
importance of investing in our collective health and future, and we are honored
to contribute to this endeavor through this fund strategy.'
The Sofinnova Crossover Fund was recognized as a front runner in this domain in
the 2019 'Tibi Report' commissioned by the French government as an initiative
to fuel later-stage companies in Europe.^1 It was subsequently granted the
'Tibi' designation, making it eligible to apply for access to EUR6 billion in
funds earmarked for this objective, which helped attract key French
institutions as limited partners.
The Sofinnova Crossover Fund has expanded its team recently and, operating from
Paris and London, continues to see an exceptional flow of new investment
opportunities, bolstered by the firm's extensive global network, its leading
role in Europe, and the strength of its multi-fund life sciences strategy.
Triago acted as placement agent and Clifford Chance acted as legal counsel.
About Sofinnova Partners
Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences,
specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and
Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world
with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a
hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences
investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with
ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop
transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our
collective future.
Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply-established venture capital
firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and
creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over EUR2
billion under management. For more information, please visit:
www.sofinnovapartners.com
^1 The Tibi Report was written by the Professor of Economics, Philippe Tibi,
who highlighted the crucial need for scale-up financing for high-growth
companies in France and Europe.
