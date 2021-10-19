MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based
in Paris, London and Milan, announced today the close of its latest early-stage
healthcare venture capital fund, Sofinnova Capital X, oversubscribed at EUR472
($548) million. This brings the total amount the VC has raised to EUR1 billion in
the last 12 months across its multi-fund platform, and the total AUM to over
EUR2.5 billion. Capital X, the 10^th iteration of Sofinnova Partners' flagship
fund, is the largest healthcare fund dedicated to early-stage investments and
company creation in Europe.
Sofinnova Capital X will invest in the most promising biopharmaceutical and
medical device start-ups that address pressing unmet clinical needs and aim to
transform patients' lives. In keeping with the current strategy, the team will
source and create value across a portfolio of groundbreaking innovations in
healthcare, supporting entrepreneurs globally in the creation and growth of
their companies.
Capital X was successfully raised with institutional investors including
pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, corporate
investors, and prominent family offices from across Europe, Asia, and North
America. The Fund welcomed back existing investors and attracted new blue chip
limited partners, reflecting sustained confidence in the firm's capacity to
generate strong financial returns.
Antoine Papiernik, Managing Partner and Chairman of Sofinnova Partners, said:
'The close of Capital X, significantly oversubscribed and raised in record
time, comes at a pivotal moment as the importance of healthcare innovation has
become exceedingly clear to all. The fact we have been able to raise EUR1 billion
across our platform over the past 12 months is a tribute to our investors and
their conviction in our ability to bolster our leading position in Europe.'
Henrijette Richter, Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners, said: 'We are
thrilled to have raised the largest fund dedicated to early-stage healthcare
investments in Europe. This is an important milestone for Sofinnova Partners.
Capital X will allow us to leverage over 30 years of cumulative experience
perfecting this strategy. We now have more capital than ever to support leading
entrepreneurs as they launch new companies to develop groundbreaking therapies
that have the potential to change peoples' lives.'
Clifford Chance acted as legal counsel and Triago as placement agent.
About Sofinnova Partners
Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences,
specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and
Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world
with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a
hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences
investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with
ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop
transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our
collective future.
Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply-established venture capital
firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and
creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over
EUR2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit:
www.sofinnovapartners.com
