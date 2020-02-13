MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
SOPHiA GENETICS, leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today the
appointment of Philippe Menu, MD-PhD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005647/en/
Dr. Philippe Menu joins SOPHiA GENETICS (Photo: SOPHiA GENETICS)
Dr. Philippe Menu brings a unique blend of medical expertise across multiple
areas including clinical medicine, fundamental research in molecular biology,
and management consulting. He spent the last eight years at McKinsey & Company
where he co-led the McKinsey Cancer Center and served dozens of clients in the
biopharma sector. Dr. Menu advised global pharmaceutical companies, mid-size
players and biotech alike across the entire value chain, with a major focus on
innovative therapies and diagnostics in oncology and rare diseases.
'The potential linked to new-generation health data is limitless and it is our
goal to continue expanding the scope of new clinical applications for our
community of more than 1,000 hospitals across 82 countries,' affirmed Jurgi
Camblong, CEO and Co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. "Philippe's background and
track record across different sectors of life sciences, including biopharma,
will help the execution of new clinical-grade applications. In turn, this will
allow the longitudinal monitoring of patients through multi-modal data
approaches and the optimization of drug development.'
'It is a privilege to be joining SOPHiA GENETICS as Chief Medical Officer,'
said Dr. Menu. 'I am incredibly inspired by what the SOPHiA team has already
achieved by analyzing half a million patients' genomic profiles across the
world through its unique and growing global network of hospital partners.
Looking ahead, I am most impressed by the full potential to positively impact
patients' lives that still lies ahead of us through the application of SOPHiA's
multi-modal data approach. SOPHiA is uniquely positioned to help deliver
transformative progress for patients around the world: we can help discover new
biomarkers to develop new therapies, match the right treatment to the right
patients in clinical trials as well as in routine clinical care, and follow
patients longitudinally through a multi-omics approach to help predict who will
most benefit from which therapies and why. I look forward to working closely
with our hospital, biopharma and other healthcare ecosystem partners to help
accelerate the adoption of Data-Driven Medicine."
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to
improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of
new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the
universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and
confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding
community of over 1'000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing,
fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the
MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies". More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM,
follow @SOPHiAGENETICS on Twitter.
