

13.02.2020 / 19:00



SOPHiA GENETICS, leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today the appointment of Philippe Menu, MD-PhD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Philippe Menu brings a unique blend of medical expertise across multiple areas including clinical medicine, fundamental research in molecular biology, and management consulting. He spent the last eight years at McKinsey & Company where he co-led the McKinsey Cancer Center and served dozens of clients in the biopharma sector. Dr. Menu advised global pharmaceutical companies, mid-size players and biotech alike across the entire value chain, with a major focus on innovative therapies and diagnostics in oncology and rare diseases.

'The potential linked to new-generation health data is limitless and it is our goal to continue expanding the scope of new clinical applications for our community of more than 1,000 hospitals across 82 countries,' affirmed Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. "Philippe's background and track record across different sectors of life sciences, including biopharma, will help the execution of new clinical-grade applications. In turn, this will allow the longitudinal monitoring of patients through multi-modal data approaches and the optimization of drug development.'

'It is a privilege to be joining SOPHiA GENETICS as Chief Medical Officer,' said Dr. Menu. 'I am incredibly inspired by what the SOPHiA team has already achieved by analyzing half a million patients' genomic profiles across the world through its unique and growing global network of hospital partners. Looking ahead, I am most impressed by the full potential to positively impact patients' lives that still lies ahead of us through the application of SOPHiA's multi-modal data approach. SOPHiA is uniquely positioned to help deliver transformative progress for patients around the world: we can help discover new biomarkers to develop new therapies, match the right treatment to the right patients in clinical trials as well as in routine clinical care, and follow patients longitudinally through a multi-omics approach to help predict who will most benefit from which therapies and why. I look forward to working closely with our hospital, biopharma and other healthcare ecosystem partners to help accelerate the adoption of Data-Driven Medicine."

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding community of over 1'000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing, fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies". More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, follow @SOPHiAGENETICS on Twitter.

