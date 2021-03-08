MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Below is a statement by Julia Simon, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Diversity
Officer, Mary Kay Inc., on International Women's Day 2021.
Julia Simon, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Diversity Officer (Photo: Mary Kay
Inc.)
Empowered women empower women. This belief serves as the foundation on which
all work, internally and externally, rests at Mary Kay Inc. This mantra
inspires Mary Kay's tireless efforts to hire and promote women in leadership
positions, support the Women's Empowerment Principles established by UN Women
and UN Global Compact, and develop entrepreneurship and economic opportunities
to increase women's participation and combat gender bias everywhere. If we lift
one, we lift all. On International Women's Day (IWD) 2021 that message rings
especially poignant.
The theme of this year's IWD is 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future
in a COVID-19 world.' While I always wish to encourage our peers in the private
and public sectors to amplify women's voices, it is just as important to
challenge ourselves as we challenge others. In 2019, Mary Kay launched in
partnership with six UN agencies, the Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator, a
strategic initiative designed to inspire, educate, and empower women
entrepreneurs around the world. Our mission is to remove barriers to economic
freedom for countless women in underserved areas over the next ten years. Our
hope is that, in turn, their example as leaders will empower the next
generation of girls.
Today and every day, we must work to achieve an equal future. A world free from
violence, gender bias and discriminations. Women can't wait. #IWD2021 #
GenerationEquality
About Mary Kay
One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty
company 57 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for
women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That
dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of
independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated
to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin
care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is
committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with
organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research,
protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and
encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash's original vision
continues to shine-one lipstick at a time.
