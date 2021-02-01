MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
OSAKA, Japan --(BUSINESS WIRE)--01.02.2021--
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ('Takeda') today
announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of TachoSil^(R)
Fibrin Sealant Patch ('TachoSil^(R)') to Corza Health, Inc. ('Corza') for EUR350
million.
TachoSil^(R) is a surgical patch trusted by medical professionals globally to
deliver safe, fast and reliable bleeding control. Under the terms of the
transaction, Corza has acquired the assets and licenses that support the
development and commercialization of TachoSil(R), while Takeda maintains
ownership of the manufacturing facility in Linz, Austria. Takeda has entered
into a long-term manufacturing & supply agreement, under which it will continue
to exclusively manufacture TachoSil^(R) products and supply them to Corza.
Takeda remains focused on executing its long-term growth strategy to optimize
our business mix around our key business areas, and simplifying our operations
to better serve patients by delivering innovative treatments in these areas.
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt and
accelerate deleveraging towards its target of 2x net debt/adjusted EBITDA
within Fiscal Years 2021-2023.
Takeda has sustained momentum in its divestiture strategy in 2020 and exceeded
its $10 billion non-core asset divestiture target, announcing 11 deals since
January 2019 to date for a total aggregate value of up to approximately $11.6
billion.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global,
values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan,
committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our
commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D
efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic and Hematology,
Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments
in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly
innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives
by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced
collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse
pipeline.
Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to
working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.
For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.
Important Notice
For the purposes of this notice, 'press release' means this document, any oral
presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material
discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ('Takeda')
regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any
question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not
constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or
otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or
approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered
to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall
be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press
release is being given (together with any further information which may be
provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient
for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment,
acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with
these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.
The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are
separate entities. In this press release, 'Takeda' is sometimes used for
convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in
general. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer to
subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are
also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular
company or companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press
release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding
Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including
estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation,
forward-looking statements often include words such as 'targets', 'plans',
'believes', 'hopes', 'continues', 'expects', 'aims', 'intends', 'ensures',
'will', 'may', 'should', 'would', 'could' 'anticipates', 'estimates',
'projects' or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These
forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important
factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements:
the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including
general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive
pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the
success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory
authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency
exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed
products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel
coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including
foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets
of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with
acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's
operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors
identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's
other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available
on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/
or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other
forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock
exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the
results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of,
and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future
results.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210131005065/en/
Kontakt:
Japanese Media
Kazumi Kobayashi
kazumi.kobayashi@takeda.com
+81 (0) 3-3278-2095
Investor Relations Contact:
Christopher O'Reilly
takeda.ir.contact@takeda.com
+81 (0) 3-3278-2306
Media outside Japan
Justine Grosvenor
justine.grosvenor@takeda.com
+1 872 226 6701
01.02.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de