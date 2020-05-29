MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Validation of Type II Variation will allow Takeda to commence launches in
Europe later this year
The pre-filled syringe presentation is designed to enhance the treatment
administration experience for HAE patients receiving TAKHZYRO
OSAKA, Japan --(BUSINESS WIRE)--29.05.2020--
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ('Takeda') today
announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion on a Type II
Variation regulatory application and recommended the approval of a pre-filled
syringe presentation of TAKHZYRO^(R) (lanadelumab). TAKHZYRO is a subcutaneous
injectable prescription medication approved in Europe for routine prevention of
recurrent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 12 years and
older. HAE is a rare genetic disorder that results in recurrent attacks of
oedema - swelling - in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, face,
feet, genitals, hands and throat.^1,2,3
'Our goal is to continuously innovate in all areas of HAE management,' said
Isabel Kalofonos, Global Product Strategy Lead, HAE, Takeda. 'This positive
opinion marks another important step forward as we aim to enhance the
experience of treatment administration for people receiving TAKHZYRO. We look
forward to bringing the pre-filled syringe innovation to the HAE community in
Europe, starting later this year, and continue to progress plans to expand to
other geographies in future months.'
TAKHZYRO received European approval in November 2018 based on results of the
Phase 3 HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term Prophylaxis) Study(TM), which
measured the reduction in the number of mean monthly HAE attacks in patients
receiving treatment with TAKHZYRO versus placebo.^4 It is currently available
as a 300 mg solution for injection, presented in a vial. The pre-filled syringe
is a next generation fully assembled presentation that requires fewer
preparation steps than the current TAKHZYRO vial injection, while also reducing
supplies and waste.
The EMA's Type II Variation to the terms of the marketing authorisation is for
medicines that have some type of change, such as administration method, but it
does not involve a change to the medicine's active substance. The CHMP opinion
states that the European Commission (EC) decision will be adopted within 12
months, and under the terms of this Type II Variation, Takeda can proceed to
commence launches of the TAKHZYRO pre-filled syringe in Europe later this year.
Further regulatory submissions for the pre-filled syringe presentation are
under review or planned in other countries during 2020 and beyond.
About Hereditary Angioedema
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that results in
recurrent attacks of oedema - swelling - in various parts of the body,
including the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. The swelling can
be debilitating and painful.^1,2,3 Attacks that obstruct the airways can cause
asphyxiation and are potentially life threatening.^2,3 HAE affects an estimated
1 in 50,000 people worldwide. It is often under-recognized, under-diagnosed and
under-treated.^1,5
About TAKHZYRO^(R) (lanadelumab)
TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically
binds and decreases plasma kallikrein activity. TAKHZYRO is produced in Chinese
Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells by recombinant DNA technology.^6
TAKHZYRO is formulated for subcutaneous administration and has a half-life of
approximately two weeks in patients with HAE. TAKHZYRO is intended for the
self-administration or administration by a caregiver, only after training by a
healthcare professional.^6
TAKHZYRO Safety Information for Europe
Please consult the TAKHZYRO Summary Product Characteristics (SmPC) before
prescribing. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/
takhzyro-epar-product-information_en.pdf.
TAKHZYRO treatment should be initiated under the supervision of a physician
experienced in the management of patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE).
TAKHZYRO may be self-administered or administered by a caregiver only after
training on SC injection technique by a healthcare professional.^6
Contraindication
Hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients.
Warnings and Precautions
Traceability: In order to improve the traceability of biological medicinal
products, the name and the batch number of the administered product should be
clearly recorded.
Hypersensitivity reactions have been observed. In case of a severe
hypersensitivity reaction, administration of TAKHZYRO must be stopped
immediately and appropriate treatment must be initiated.
General: TAKHZYRO is not intended for treatment of acute HAE attacks. In case
of a breakthrough HAE attack, individualized treatment should be initiated with
an approved rescue medication. There are no available clinical data on the use
of lanadelumab in HAE patients with normal C1-INH activity.
Interference with coagulation test: Lanadelumab can increase activated partial
thromboplastin time (aPTT) due to an interaction of lanadelumab with the aPTT
assay. The reagents used in the aPTT laboratory test initiate intrinsic
coagulation through the activation of plasma kallikrein in the contact system.
Inhibition of plasma kallikrein by lanadelumab can increase aPTT in this assay.
None of the increases in aPTT in patients treated with TAKHZYRO were associated
with abnormal bleeding adverse events. There were no differences in
international normalised ratio (INR) between treatment groups.
Sodium content: This medicinal product contains less than 1 mmol sodium (23 mg)
per vial, that is to say essentially 'sodium-free'.
Interactions
No dedicated drug-drug interaction studies have been conducted. Based on the
characteristics of lanadelumab, no pharmacokinetic interactions with
co-administered medicinal products is expected.
As expected, concomitant use of the rescue medication C1 esterase inhibitor
results in an additive effect on lanadelumab-cHMWK response based on the
mechanism of action (MOA) of lanadelumab and C1 esterase inhibitor.
Immunogenicity
Treatment with lanadelumab has been associated with development of treatment
emergent anti-drug antibodies (ADA) in 11.9% (10/84) of subjects. All antibody
titres were low. The ADA response was transient in 20% (2/10) of ADA positive
subjects. 2.4% (2/84) of lanadelumab-treated subjects tested positive for
neutralizing antibodies.
The development of ADA including neutralising antibodies against TAKHZYRO did
not appear to adversely affect the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamics
(PD) profiles or clinical response.
Adverse Reactions
The most commonly observed adverse reaction (52.4%) associated with TAKHZYRO
was injection site reactions (ISR) including injection site pain, injection
site erythema and injection site bruising. Of these ISRs, 97% were of mild
intensity, 90% resolved within 1 day after onset with a median duration of 6
minutes.
Hypersensitivity reaction (mild and moderate pruritus, discomfort and tingling
of tongue) was observed (1.2%)
Very
common
Injection site reactions*
(frequency
‰¥1/10):
Common
Hypersensitivity**, dizziness, rash maclo-papular, myalgia, alanine
( ‰¥1/100 to aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased.
<1/10):
*Injection site reactions include: pain, erythema, bruising, discomfort,
haematoma, haemorrhage, pruritus, swelling, induration, paraesthesia, reaction,
warmth, oedema and rash.
** Hypersensitivity includes: pruritus, discomfort and tingling of tongue.
For full U.S. Prescribing Information, including the approved indication and
important safety information, please visit https://www.shirecontent.com/PI/PDFs
/TAKHZYRO_USA_ENG.pdf.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global,
values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan,
committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by
translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D
efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and
Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived
Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative
medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing
the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative
R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our
employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to
working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.
For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.
Important Notice
For the purposes of this notice, 'press release' means this document, any oral
presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material
discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ('Takeda')
regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any
question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not
constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or
otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or
approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered
to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall
be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press
release is being given (together with any further information which may be
provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient
for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment,
acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with
these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.
The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are
separate entities. In this press release, 'Takeda' is sometimes used for
convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in
general. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer to
subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are
also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular
company or companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press
release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding
Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including
estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation,
forward-looking statements often include words such as 'targets', 'plans',
'believes', 'hopes', 'continues', 'expects', 'aims', 'intends', 'ensures',
'will', 'may', 'should', 'would', 'could' 'anticipates', 'estimates',
'projects' or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These
forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important
factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements:
the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including
general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive
pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the
success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory
authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency
exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed
products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel
coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including
foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets
of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with
acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's
operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors
identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's
other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available
on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/
or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other
forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock
exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the
results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of,
and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future
results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200529005288/en/
