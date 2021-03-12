MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
- Lanadelumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody for the preventive
treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients 12 years and older^1
- Takeda is committed to bringing important therapies to patients with high
unmet medical needs around the world
OSAKA, Japan --(BUSINESS WIRE)--12.03.2021--
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ('Takeda') today
announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Ministry of
Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan for lanadelumab subcutaneous
injection, a monoclonal antibody therapy for prophylaxis against attacks of
hereditary angioedema (HAE).^
HAE is a rare genetic disorder that results in recurrent attacks of oedema -
swelling - in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, face, feet,
genitals, hands and throat.^2,3,4 HAE affects an estimated 1 in 50,000 people
worldwide.^5 In Japan, it is estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 people are
living with HAE, but only approximately 450 have been diagnosed due to low
awareness of the disorder in the country.^6
'HAE is unpredictable, debilitating and potentially life-threatening, and
recognition of the disease remains low in Japan, meaning there are significant
challenges relating to diagnosis and access to effective therapies,' said
Naoyoshi Hirota, General Manager, Takeda Development Center, Japan.
'Lanadelumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds and
decreases plasma kallikrein activity, with a proven efficacy and safety profile
as a preventive treatment for HAE attacks. Takeda is committed to bringing
important therapies such as lanadelumab to patients with high unmet medical
needs around the world. Subject to approval, we are looking forward to
providing lanadelumab as a new treatment option for patients in Japan living
with HAE.'
Lanadelumab, under the tradename TAKHZYRO^(R), received its first approval for
the prevention of HAE attacks in patients 12 years and older in 2018 and is now
available in more than 20 countries with additional regulatory submissions
ongoing worldwide.^7
The submission of the New Drug Application in Japan is primarily based on
results of the global Phase 3 HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term
Prophylaxis) Study(TM) and the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-label Extension (OLE), in
addition to interim results of a Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and
safety of lanadelumab in Japanese subjects.^1,8 Combined, these studies have
demonstrated the efficacy and safety profile of lanadelumab as a preventive
treatment for HAE attacks. If approved, lanadelumab will be available to
patients in Japan as a pre-filled syringe presentation.
In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled HELP study, which included
125 people with HAE, lanadelumab reduced the mean number of monthly HAE attacks
by 87% relative to placebo when administered at 300 mg every two weeks and 73%
relative to placebo when administered at 300 mg every four weeks (adjusted P
<0.001).^1 A prespecified, exploratory analysis showed that over the entire
26-week study (days 0-182), 44% (n=12/27) of patients taking lanadelumab 300 mg
every two weeks were attack-free vs. 2% (n=1/41) of patients taking placebo.^1
A post-hoc sensitivity analysis showed that 77% (n=20/26) of the patients
receiving lanadelumab 300 mg every two weeks were attack-free during a
steady-state (day 70-182) vs. 3% of patients on placebo (n=1/37).^1 The most
commonly reported treatment-emergent adverse events (excluding HAE attacks) in
patients treated with lanadelumab (n=84) during the entire treatment period
were injection site pain (42.9%), viral upper respiratory tract infection
(23.8%), headache (20.2%), injection site erythema (9.5%), injection site
bruising (7.1%), and dizziness (6.0%).^1 Most treatment-emergent adverse events
(98.5%) were mild to moderate in severity.^1 The HELP Study^(TM) is the largest
randomized, controlled clinical prevention study conducted to date in HAE.
The regulatory submission in Japan will be evaluated by the Japanese
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Following its review, the
PMDA will issue a report to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
of Japan for a final decision.
Takeda in Hereditary Angioedema
Hereditary Angioedema (HAE), like so many other rare diseases, is highly
complex, and patients, their families and caregivers often undergo years of
strain trying to understand their disease, get a definitive diagnosis and gain
access to the medicines they need. At Takeda we are a committed champion for
the patients we serve. Every individual living with HAE is unique and by
listening and reacting to their needs, we translate the insights we gain into
innovative solutions - from diagnosis to ongoing management. Advancing the
science is crucial to the way we operate and we are unafraid to push at the
boundaries of success in our mission to accelerate diagnosis and develop
transformative and sustainable treatments that will make a difference to the
lives of HAE patients, their support networks and those medical professionals
who care for them.
About Lanadelumab
Lanadelumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds and
decreases plasma kallikrein activity and is indicated for prophylaxis to
prevent HAE attacks in patients 12 years and older. Lanadelumab is formulated
for subcutaneous administration and has a half-life of approximately two weeks.
^7 Lanadelumab is intended for self-administration or administration by a
caregiver. The patient or caregiver should be trained by a healthcare
professional.^7
TAKHZYRO^(R) (lanadelumab) Safety Information for Europe
Please consult the TAKHZYRO Summary Product Characteristics (SmPC) before
prescribing.
TAKHZYRO treatment should be initiated under the supervision of a physician
experienced in the management of patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE).
TAKHZYRO may be self-administered or administered by a caregiver only after
training on SC injection technique by a healthcare professional.^7
Contraindication
Hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients.^7
Warnings and Precautions
Traceability: In order to improve the traceability of biological medicinal
products, the name and the batch number of the administered product should be
clearly recorded.^7
Hypersensitivity reactions have been observed. In case of a severe
hypersensitivity reaction, administration of TAKHZYRO must be stopped
immediately and appropriate treatment must be initiated.^7
General: TAKHZYRO is not intended for treatment of acute HAE attacks. In case
of a breakthrough HAE attack, individualized treatment should be initiated with
an approved rescue medication. There are no available clinical data on the use
of lanadelumab in HAE patients with normal C1-INH activity.^7
Interference with coagulation test: Lanadelumab can increase activated partial
thromboplastin time (aPTT) due to an interaction of lanadelumab with the aPTT
assay. The reagents used in the aPTT laboratory test initiate intrinsic
coagulation through the activation of plasma kallikrein in the contact system.
Inhibition of plasma kallikrein by lanadelumab can increase aPTT in this assay.
None of the increases in aPTT in patients treated with TAKHZYRO were associated
with abnormal bleeding adverse events. There were no differences in
international normalised ratio (INR) between treatment groups.^7
Sodium content: This medicinal product contains less than 1 mmol sodium (23 mg)
per vial, that is to say essentially 'sodium-free'.^7
Interactions
No dedicated drug-drug interaction studies have been conducted. Based on the
characteristics of lanadelumab, no pharmacokinetic interactions with
co-administered medicinal products is expected.^7
As expected, concomitant use of the rescue medication C1 esterase inhibitor
results in an additive effect on lanadelumab-cHMWK response based on the
mechanism of action (MOA) of lanadelumab and C1 esterase inhibitor.^7
Immunogenicity
Treatment with lanadelumab has been associated with development of treatment
emergent anti-drug antibodies (ADA) in 11.9% (10/84) of subjects. All antibody
titres were low. The ADA response was transient in 20% (2/10) of ADA positive
subjects. 2.4% (2/84) of lanadelumab-treated subjects tested positive for
neutralizing antibodies.^7
The development of ADA including neutralising antibodies against TAKHZYRO did
not appear to adversely affect the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamics
(PD) profiles or clinical response.^7
Adverse Reactions
The most commonly observed adverse reaction (52.4%) associated with TAKHZYRO
was injection site reactions (ISR) including injection site pain, injection
site erythema and injection site bruising. Of these ISRs, 97% were of mild
intensity, 90% resolved within 1 day after onset with a median duration of 6
minutes.^7
Hypersensitivity reaction (mild and moderate pruritus, discomfort and tingling
of tongue) was observed (1.2%)
Very
common Injection site reactions*
(frequency
‰¥1/10):
Common Hypersensitivity**, dizziness, rash maculo-papular, myalgia, alanine
( ‰¥1/100 to aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased.
<1/10):
*Injection site reactions include: pain, erythema, bruising, discomfort,
haematoma, haemorrhage, pruritus, swelling, induration, paraesthesia, reaction,
warmth, oedema and rash.
** Hypersensitivity includes: pruritus, discomfort and tingling of tongue.
For full U.S. Prescribing Information, including the approved indication and
important safety information, please visit https://www.shirecontent.com/PI/PDFs
/TAKHZYRO_USA_ENG.pdf.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global,
values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan,
committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our
commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D
efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic and Hematology,
Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments
in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly
innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives
by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced
collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse
pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients
and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.
For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.
Important Notice
For the purposes of this notice, 'press release' means this document, any oral
presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material
discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ('Takeda')
regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any
question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not
constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or
otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or
approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered
to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall
be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press
release is being given (together with any further information which may be
provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient
for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment,
acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with
these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.
The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are
separate entities. In this press release, 'Takeda' is sometimes used for
convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in
general. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer to
subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are
also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular
company or companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press
release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding
Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including
estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation,
forward-looking statements often include words such as 'targets', 'plans',
'believes', 'hopes', 'continues', 'expects', 'aims', 'intends', 'ensures',
'will', 'may', 'should', 'would', 'could' 'anticipates', 'estimates',
'projects' or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These
forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important
factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements:
the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including
general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive
pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations,
including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product
development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of
regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial
success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays;
fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns
regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates;
the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and
its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in
which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and
impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability
to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any
such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual
Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://
www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does
not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as
required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of
future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release
may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or
projection of Takeda's future results.
Medical information
This press release contains information about products that may not be
available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for
different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing
contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or
advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.
