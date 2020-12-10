

10.12.2020 / 14:10



Temenos recognized for 'Best Business Culture in a Crisis' at the prestigious Business Culture Awards 2020

GENEVA, Switzerland --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.12.2020--

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that it won the Business Culture Award 2020 for 'Best Business Culture in a Crisis'. The prestigious awards celebrate forward-thinking companies that have created outstanding work-environments, enabling their employees to perform to their very best, facilitating exceptional business performance and customer delivery.

Temenos received the 'Best Business Culture in a Crisis' award for the strength of its culture and how it quickly supported banks through the crisis. In particular, the judges were impressed by Temenos' vital solutions it offered to support banks, the company's seamless transition to remote working, and the rapid move from physical to online events and channels.

Support included propositions designed to help banks in their immediate response to the pandemic but also to accelerate their digital transformation for the future. These Software-as-a-Service technology propositions ranged from helping banks to rapidly offer loans to small businesses and support their employees and the economy as a whole. This included helping US banks deliver billions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans and enabling UK banks to accelerate loan applications under the government's backed Bounce Back loans and Coronavirus Business Interruption Scheme (CBILS). Other propositions included financial crime mitigation solutions and opening up Temenos' online learning community to banks for free.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: 'I'm so proud that the strength of our culture has shone through in such an exceptional year. Banks are being called upon to help society recover, by providing their customers with digital banking solutions, and by helping governments to roll out financial rescue packages. Supporting our people and our banking clients at this very difficult time required incredible agility, speed and innovation. It was a real test of our business and our Temenosity - caring for each other, never giving up or standing still, being ambitious and constantly looking ahead. Whilst we're still adjusting to the 'new normal', we have seen great results from our approach, demonstrating the commitment of Temenosians and our ability to deliver banking solutions with real and lasting impact.'

The Business Culture Awards are hotly contested and other finalists this year included blue-chip companies such as Barclays, Cognizant, Lloyds Banking Group, McCann World Group, Sainsbury's, and Volkswagen. For more information about the Business Culture Awards please visit: businesscultureawards.com

Temenos is also recognized by Great Place to Work as a top employer. The Great Place to Work program recognizes employers who invest in and value their people and organizational culture. Temenos was named one of Europe's Best Places to Work in Europe and has and also achieved separate certifications for Best Workplace in India, the United Arab Emirates, Greece and Luxembourg.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

