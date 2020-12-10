MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Temenos recognized for 'Best Business Culture in a Crisis' at the prestigious
Business Culture Awards 2020
GENEVA, Switzerland --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.12.2020--
Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that it won
the Business Culture Award 2020 for 'Best Business Culture in a Crisis'. The
prestigious awards celebrate forward-thinking companies that have created
outstanding work-environments, enabling their employees to perform to their
very best, facilitating exceptional business performance and customer delivery.
Temenos received the 'Best Business Culture in a Crisis' award for the strength
of its culture and how it quickly supported banks through the crisis. In
particular, the judges were impressed by Temenos' vital solutions it offered to
support banks, the company's seamless transition to remote working, and the
rapid move from physical to online events and channels.
Support included propositions designed to help banks in their immediate
response to the pandemic but also to accelerate their digital transformation
for the future. These Software-as-a-Service technology propositions ranged from
helping banks to rapidly offer loans to small businesses and support their
employees and the economy as a whole. This included helping US banks deliver
billions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans and enabling UK banks
to accelerate loan applications under the government's backed Bounce Back loans
and Coronavirus Business Interruption Scheme (CBILS). Other propositions
included financial crime mitigation solutions and opening up Temenos' online
learning community to banks for free.
Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: 'I'm so proud that the
strength of our culture has shone through in such an exceptional year. Banks
are being called upon to help society recover, by providing their customers
with digital banking solutions, and by helping governments to roll out
financial rescue packages. Supporting our people and our banking clients at
this very difficult time required incredible agility, speed and innovation. It
was a real test of our business and our Temenosity - caring for each other,
never giving up or standing still, being ambitious and constantly looking
ahead. Whilst we're still adjusting to the 'new normal', we have seen great
results from our approach, demonstrating the commitment of Temenosians and our
ability to deliver banking solutions with real and lasting impact.'
The Business Culture Awards are hotly contested and other finalists this year
included blue-chip companies such as Barclays, Cognizant, Lloyds Banking Group,
McCann World Group, Sainsbury's, and Volkswagen. For more information about the
Business Culture Awards please visit: businesscultureawards.com
Temenos is also recognized by Great Place to Work as a top employer. The Great
Place to Work program recognizes employers who invest in and value their people
and organizational culture. Temenos was named one of Europe's Best Places to
Work in Europe and has and also achieved separate certifications for Best
Workplace in India, the United Arab Emirates, Greece and Luxembourg.
- Ends -
About Temenos
Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000
banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to
process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2
billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and
AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software
enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and
gain operational excellence.
Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve
cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of
29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their
IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the
industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to
their business.
For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201210005049/en/
Kontakt:
Jessica Wolfe & Scott Rowe
Temenos Global Public Relations
Tel: +1 610 232 2793 & +44 20 7423 3857
Email : press@temenos.com
Alistair Kellie & Andrew Adie
Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos
Tel: +44 20 7680 6550
Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com
10.12.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de