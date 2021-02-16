MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* On 18 February, when the Perseverance rover lands on Mars, the Thales laser
will enter service as part of SuperCam, the 'eyes' of the rover, to
determine the chemical and organic composition of Martian rock samples.
* The Thales laser at the heart of the SuperCam instrument, which is even
more powerful than the laser that has been operating for the last eight
years on the Curiosity mission, will help to look for potential signs of
life on the Red Planet.
On 18 February, the Perseverance rover - a key component of the Mars 2020
mission - will touch down on the Red Planet after a long seven-month voyage.
SuperCam, one of seven strategic onboard instruments, is a powerful combination
of technologies designed to analyse, characterise and select Martian rock
samples. SuperCam is the result of close collaboration between Los Alamos
National Laboratory (LANL) in the United States and the astrophysics and
planetology research institute in France (IRAP, CNRS / CNES / Université
Toulouse III - Paul Sabatier), with contributions from the University of Hawaii
and the University of Valladolid in Spain. The Mast Unit, the French part of
SuperCam located at the top of the rover's mast, was designed and built by a
consortium of French laboratories^1 from CNRS, universities and entities under
the scientific lead of the IRAP team and under the responsibility of CNES, the
French space agency. The laser supplied by Thales is a key part of the Mast
Unit.
In 2012, Curiosity landed on Mars equipped with the first high-power laser to
operate on the surface of another planet, a laser designed and developed by
Thales for the ChemCam instrument. The ChemCam laser has been operating
faultlessly for over eight years and has fired close to 855,000 shots to date
as Curiosity has made its 24-kilometre trek across the surface of the Red
Planet. Data from ChemCam has already helped to prove that conditions on Mars
were once suitable for microbial life.
The SuperCam instrument, a new and more powerful version of ChemCam, is
designed to take Mars exploration to a new level. Like ChemCam, the SuperCam
laser will use an infrared beam to heat material to a temperature of around
10,000°C and vaporise it - a method called laser induced breakdown
spectroscopy. Coupled with a special camera, this makes it possible to
determine the chemical composition of Martian rock samples by measuring the
colours of light in the plasma created.
Unlike ChemCam, however, the SuperCam laser can also emit a green laser beam,
which will help determine the molecular composition of surface materials. This
green beam excites the chemical bonds in samples and produces a different
signal according to their various linked components. This analysis technique,
known as Raman spectroscopy, will be tested for the first time on Mars and will
enable scientists to detect any markers of life. The green laser will also be
used to induce fluorescence in mineral and organic compounds, allowing
scientists to determine their constituent components with greater accuracy.
'We're proud to have provided NASA with the first two lasers to operate on
Mars. The Mars 2020 mission is a decisive step forward in the study of the Red
Planet and preparations for future expeditions. SuperCam, the 'eyes' of
Perseverance, is the result of close collaboration between partners across the
international scientific community. Thales's SuperCam laser delivers unrivalled
performance and will enable Perseverance to perform its exploration mission
throughout its time on the surface of Mars.' Christophe Salomon, Executive Vice
President, Land and Air Systems
About Mars 2020
The goal of the Mars 2020 mission is to study the Red Planet's surface, search
for signs of past life, take rock and dust samples at selected sites and store
them for retrieval by the future Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission, which will
be conducted jointly with the European Space Agency. Thales Alenia Space is
closely involved in the MSR mission.
The Mars 2020 mission is designed to gather the necessary knowledge and test
the technologies that will be vital for future human expeditions to the Red
Planet.
How to produce oxygen from the Martian atmosphere? What resources are
available? Is there water beneath the surface, for example? How to improve
landing techniques and characterise weather conditions, dust levels and other
environmental conditions that could affect the life and work of future
astronauts on Mars? These are just some of the questions the Perseverance
mission will seek to answer.
About Thales lasers
For more than 35 years, Thales has been a world leader in design, development
and manufacturing of high energy nanosecond lasers for industrial applications
and the most powerful ultra-short Ti:Sa femtosecond laser systems for leading
scientific applications with peak power up to 10 petawatts.
Thales provides the most reliable and easy-to-use products, a unique
combination of technological expertise and robustness for implementation into
industrial applications that require highest availability such as laser
annealing, laser lift-off, laser shock peening and cutting of composites for
various industries such as aerospace, microelectronics, flat panel displays and
many others. Thales provides also a full range of services, which are optimized
to support each customer.
About Thales
Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of
tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to
customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security,
and defence markets. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated
sales of EUR19 billion in 2019 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto over 12
months). Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations -
connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity -
technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their
decisive moments.
[1] The Irap ; the Laboratoire d'études spatiales et d'instrumentation en
astrophysique (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris-PSL/CNRS/SU/Université de Paris) ;
the Laboratoire d'astrophysique de Bordeaux (LAB, CNRS/Université de Bordeaux)
; the Laboratoire « atmosphères et observations spatiales » (LATMOS, CNRS/SU/
UVSQ) ; l'Observatoire Midi-Pyrénées (OMP, CNRS/IRD/Météo-France/Université de
Toulouse III - Paul Sabatier) ; the Institut d'astrophysique spatiale (IAS,
CNRS/Université Paris-Saclay).
