- Science-based decision-making requires that researchers recognize and address
their biases, use validated scientific methods, and publish their work
transparently.
- As the market for heated tobacco products expands, the availability of
accurate and non-misleading information about these products is vital.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- 23.07.2020 --
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) has published the 10th issue
of its Scientific Update, a regularly issued report on the company's efforts to
develop and scientifically assess a range of smoke-free alternatives to
cigarettes.
PMI's latest Scientific Update focuses on scientific evidence and the
importance of relying on science to make decisions in a world too often clouded
by personal and professional biases. It is guest-edited by Dr. Moira Gilchrist,
Vice President Strategic & Scientific Communications at PMI.
'Humans can be terrible decision-makers, especially in the heat of the moment
and when tensions are high,' Dr. Gilchrist explains. 'Scientists in this
field-whether working directly for tobacco companies or receiving funding from
other sources-have a responsibility to take all necessary precautions to ensure
our work is unbiased and accurate. This latest Scientific Update explains the
research methodology PMI employs, which is aligned with that used by the
pharmaceutical industry, and encourages all others working in this field to
adhere to equally high standards.'
This issue also explores the latest research on smoke-free products published
by PMI and independent analysts. It includes a review of 13 population health
impact models, produced by PMI scientists in collaboration with leaders in
tobacco harm reduction research. These models estimate how the health of a
population could be affected by the presence or absence of smoke-free products
in the market. The study-published in the peer-reviewed medical journal
Nicotine & Tobacco Research-summarizes the strengths and weaknesses of the two
approaches and demonstrates how future models can benefit from the inclusion of
well-designed epidemiological study data. These findings will help to inform
authorities as they consider various approaches to tobacco harm reduction.
Dr. Gizelle Baker, Director Global Scientific Engagement at PMI, answers common
questions about heated tobacco products, explaining what they are and how they
differ from cigarettes and e-vapor products and addressing common
misconceptions about them. She describes several independent studies on
unintended use recently reviewed on PMIScience.com, noting, 'Generally, the
data show that the population most likely to use electrically heated tobacco
systems, are current smokers, with low uptake by youth and nonsmokers and a
slightly higher but still low likelihood of uptake by former smokers.'
The recent decision by U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the
marketing of PMI's IQOS Tobacco Heating System as a Modified Risk Tobacco
Product with reduced exposure information was a function of the U.S. law and
also an example of a science-based approach to harm reduction. In the next
issue, this topic will be explored in more detail.
The Scientific Update can be found at www.pmiscience.com/whats-new/
scientific-update-10.
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco
industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with
smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to
smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading
international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of
cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and
accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S.
PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while
not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through
multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art
facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its
smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and
www.pmiscience.com.
